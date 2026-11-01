A couple went to a train’s dining car and ended up in Kraków while their bags rode on to Warsaw, then found them by tracking an iPad

Enerel Sawyer (enerelsaikhann) was on a European trip from Prague to Warsaw when she learned about split trains the hard way. In a post with hundreds of thousands of views, Sawyer told followers on Instagram and TikTok that her train decoupled mid-journey. She and her husband were in the restaurant car and ended up in Kraków, while their suitcases, carry-on luggage, and jackets went to Warsaw.

In her video, Sawyer was sitting in the restaurant car with her husband, Richard, as she explained what happened. She said she had her purse with her passport and wallet, while Richard had his backpack. In Kraków, she said, they were given new tickets, but their journey to Warsaw was complicated by a canceled train and a subsequent delay.

When they finally reached Warsaw, Sawyer noted that it was close to midnight, so everything was shut, and it was freezing. The next morning, they went to the train station, and Richard was able to get them both jackets at a thrift store. However, the one thing they couldn’t get was an update on their luggage.

Split trains are common in parts of Europe

According to Explore, some European trains split mid-journey to increase efficiency and network coverage. By allowing more passengers to board at one departure point before separating into different sections, rail companies can serve multiple destinations more effectively.

The guide suggests that travelers research their route thoroughly and check their seat, compartment, and train numbers before boarding. Once the ride starts, travelers are advised to pay close attention to onboard announcements to avoid ending up in the wrong city. Train travel has plenty of fans on social media, including one TikToker who booked an Amtrak cabin to Florida and brought his car along.

Many of Sawyer’s viewers were surprised by the concept of split trains, while those familiar with it offered sympathy and advice. One user noted that trains usually announce the split before it happens and wondered whether the announcement had been made in English that day.

Another user suggested that the best move in this situation is to “report this to the train manager or a conductor” immediately, as they can coordinate with the other train to secure belongings. Many others told Sawyer not to worry, saying she and Richard would definitely get their belongings back and citing Poland’s safety and helpful people. One user even shared that they once got a gold necklace back.

In a follow-up post, Sawyer shared that they had recovered their luggage. With the help of a friend, they tracked her iPad’s location to the train yard. She said the central station wasn’t supposed to be staffed that day, but an employee came by and took them to their bags.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the rail operator’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Sawyer’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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