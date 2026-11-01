A woman says a group in Yankees Legends seats walked out in the fourth inning, and she filmed what they had left under their chairs

A group sitting in the Yankees Legends seats allegedly left food boxes and plates of shrimp under their chairs before walking out in the fourth inning of a baseball game. TikToker Jax (@thephilosopherqueen) filmed the scene, and the story gained traction when BroBible reported on it.

The video appears to show the floor littered with discarded containers and spilled food. In on-screen text, Jax wrote, “To the ‘influencers’ sitting in Sec 021B Row 6, your parents should be ashamed.”

She added that the group took plates of food just for “content” and “threw it all under the seat, left in the 4th.” In the video’s description, Jax said the group had prime seats but showed no appreciation for the people who maintain the stadium, adding that others would have valued the experience much more.

Viewers could not get past all the wasted shrimp

The video has drawn over 6 million views. Jax also claimed that when the group was asked to take a photo, they seemed inept, comparing them to the silent generation using technology for the first time.

The comments section filled up with people reacting to the amount of food left behind. One person wrote, “Oh my god that’s a whole plate of shrimp too,” while another asked, “Who wastes that many shrimps?” Another viewer noted how common it is to see food discarded in their own line of work.

A person who said they were at the game also chimed in, writing that “we were the row behind them and it smelled like seafood the whole night.” Jax replied that people sitting next to the group had claimed they were influencers who brought someone along to film content. She said she has not been able to identify the individuals.

Some influencers felt the need to distance themselves from the situation. Joe Mele told his followers, “Hey guys, just to clarify, Ang and I were NOT sitting in this section…” He added, “We were in a completely different section and we didn’t eat any shrimp lol.”

Influencers’ behavior around food has drawn eye-rolls before, like the self-described “very large influencer” behind a one-sauce Uber Eats order. Jax’s video has added to that criticism of people treating food as content.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the group’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from Jax’s TikTok video.

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