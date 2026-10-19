A UK restaurant shared a photo of an Uber Eats pick-up receipt that listed only one item: a single order of BBQ sauce priced at £1.49. The TikTok account @meaneats.uk posted the image with the caption “Should we uncover the name?” The post has gained over eight million views.

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The receipt image showed the Uber Eats logo and the word “PICK-UP” at the top. Yellow trumpet and cartoon eyes emojis covered part of the restaurant name. The order was placed on August 21 at 7:53 PM and listed as due at 8:24 PM the same day. The footer on the receipt read, “Thank you for ordering from Mean Eats (Stourbridge).”

A boxed customer note appeared below the BBQ sauce line item. The note stated in full: “I am a very large influencer with a following of close to 800 people. I expect a variety of munch boxes and loaded fries and maybe even a mozzarella block or two so I can make some content. If I do not receive this I will be making sure to make a bad video about your shop and I promise you with my following it will ruin your store! Thanks, looking forward to the food :)” The subtotal and amount paid both showed £1.49.

Customer note requests free food items and warns of a negative video

The note described the customer as a “very large influencer” with a following of close to 800 people. It requested a variety of munch boxes, loaded fries, and possibly a mozzarella block or two so the person could make content. The note added that if the items were not received, the customer would make a bad video about the shop and claimed that the following would ruin the store.

The image shared by @meaneats.uk did not include any response from the restaurant or details about whether the order was fulfilled. The receipt indicated a pick-up order rather than a delivery. Negative feedback has caused friction at other restaurants too, such as when a manager confronted a customer who posted a one-star review while dining.

According to the legal guidance from the firm Ashurst Perkins Coie Group, the Competition and Markets Authority can impose fines of up to 10 percent of a company’s global turnover for certain breaches of consumer protection rules involving reviews.

The guidance states that submitting or commissioning a review not based on a genuine experience is prohibited, as is publishing such material without reasonable steps to prevent or remove it. It also explains that a concealed incentivized review occurs when a person receives something in return for a review but does not clearly disclose the incentive.

The guidance notes that actively trying to stop customers from leaving negative reviews, including through threats or pressure, can fall under misleading practices. Content creators, influencers, and other individuals can be covered by the rules in certain circumstances.

Viewers offered a range of reactions to the customer note shown in the post. One person described the note as “like a ransom note.” Another commenter wrote, “Oh order canceled immediately.”

A third viewer stated, “Influencers should have to be licensed.” A separate comment claimed, “Pretty sure that’s classed as blackmail/ extortion and if they post a false 1 star/ damaging review, throw in defamation.” One viewer simply asked, “give us the Name, pretty please.”

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