A 74-year-old Florida murder suspect offered to take life in prison for a Philly cheesesteak with onions and mayo, fries and a 20-ounce Pepsi

Robert Kessler, a 74-year-old Florida man on trial for murder, offered to plead guilty and accept a life sentence in exchange for a specific meal. He made the request in court, saying he would take life in prison for “a Philly cheesesteak and an order of fries and a Pepsi.”

As reported by Dexerto, Kessler faces charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body. The charges are connected to the 2021 death of 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholt.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office began presenting its case on Oct. 27. During the proceedings, Kessler spoke to the bailiff about a potential plea deal, saying he would agree to go to jail for life if his food request was met.

The judge had never heard a request like it

The judge came over to Kessler and asked him about the open plea, and Kessler repeated his meal request. He then clarified his order, asking for the cheesesteak with onions and mayonnaise, plus fries and a 20-ounce Pepsi. He also claimed the deal would save the jury’s time and taxpayer dollars.

The judge, who has been practicing for 40 years, said he had never heard such a request before. He explained that he could not give food as part of a plea deal because it would be “wrong in a thousand ways,” though he said he could guarantee Kessler would have lunch.

A Florida murder suspect offered to plead guilty and accept life in prison in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak



Robert Kessler, 74, was turned down by the judge, who said he couldn't offer food as part of a plea deal pic.twitter.com/awn1NfObM5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 31, 2026

The judge then asked Kessler about the open plea without the cheesesteak. Kessler said he still wanted the sandwich, adding, “If I get the sandwich, then I could go for it,” before acknowledging he was not going to get it.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office later addressed the situation on Instagram. It said the remarks had drawn national attention but that “our focus remains on seeking justice for the victim and her family.”

Florida murder cases have drawn national attention before, including one where a woman accused of murder said she shot a man in self-defense after he allegedly attacked her. If convicted, Kessler faces life in prison.

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