One Uber driver apparently wasn’t prepared for what was waiting at the pickup spot. A man working at a haunted house said the driver rolled down his window, saw his full Halloween makeup, and immediately drove away. The driver later texted him, “I’m scared,” before canceling the ride.

The Reddit user, who posts as ollypologies, shared the account in a post on the mildlyinfuriating subreddit. He included a photo of himself in full makeup from the job. He stated that the driver took off before he could say anything about his appearance. The messages disappeared after the cancellation, according to the post. He wrote that the driver’s name was Imran and added, “He literally ran.”

The user explained that Halloween was two days away when he posted and that he did not expect the reaction to seem so unusual. He also noted that his previous Uber driver had wanted a selfie with him.

Reddit user details the incident and his appearance after the haunted house shift

The user said he works at a haunted house and is always exhausted and dirty after his shift. He stated that his goal is to get home as soon as possible, so he takes off the makeup once he arrives there. He indicated that this is why he did not remove it before trying to get in the car.

In the photo attached to the post, the user appears with curly hair, heavy dark makeup around his eyes, pale contacts, and other markings on his face. He wrote that he could not explain the look to the driver because the ride was canceled so quickly. The user described the situation as more funny than frustrating after the fact and said it made a great story to tell.

The original poster also added that he had assumed the driver might simply think he was coming from a party because of the upcoming holiday. Odd behavior behind the wheel isn’t limited to canceled pickups, as one Uber driver made a bizarre mid-trip detour with a rider still inside.

Many people who replied seemed to focus on how the driver’s reaction matched the look in the photo. One commenter pointed out the odd humor in the text message itself and wrote, “There’s something really funny about seeing a scary monster and then texting the monster ‘I’m scared’.” Another response compared the whole scene to something out of a cartoon and stated, “Scooby Doo antics.”

A different commenter shared their own recent ride with a driver who was fully dressed as a Minion and made no mention of the costume at all. They wrote, “I just had a Lyft driver last week dressed as a minion, like full yellow outfit with overalls and hat and goggles, he made no mention of it when I got in the car. I assume it was for Halloween, maybe he just dresses like that always, five stars.” The original poster replied to one of the comments by saying he likes to think that is the driver’s average look.

Other people described times when they had been the one in costume and still got a normal ride, or when drivers had reacted in unexpected ways. One commenter said they completely understood the choice to leave and wrote, “I mean……..I completely understand it lol.”

Another noted that the face in the photo would be hard to ignore at night and stated, “Imagine that face looking at you at night… I would run too.

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