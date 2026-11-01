A video clip shared on Saturday on X by journalist Aaron Rupar captured Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaking to a crowd about his race for the U.S. Senate. Paxton, the Republican nominee, asked people in the audience to help make clear to others how he differs from his Democratic opponent, James Talarico.

In the clip, Paxton told the group to “tell your friends the difference between me and James Talarico.” Almost immediately, one person in the audience shouted back, “Paxton, you take bribes!”

According to Raw Story, the exchange occurred three days before the two candidates are set to face each other in a Senate contest that has drawn significant attention nationwide. Paxton currently serves as the attorney general for the state of Texas.

Critics respond to the heckling moment on social media

The Texas House, controlled by Republicans, impeached Paxton in 2023. The articles of impeachment included accusations of bribery. The state Senate later voted to acquit him. Paxton has since responded to being called scandal-plagued.

PAXTON: Tell your friends the difference between me and James Talarico



AUDIENCE MEMBER: Paxton, you take bribes! pic.twitter.com/0EfC35Z8Sd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2026

After the clip of the audience member’s shout began circulating, several critics posted responses on X. Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor and the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, said the heckler’s words pointed to an important distinction between the candidates.

Filipkowski posted on X, “That is definitely one of the major differences.” He continued, “If you want someone bought and paid for by billionaires to serve their interests over yours, then Paxton is your guy.” George Conway, a conservative attorney who has been a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, offered a brief reaction. He wrote, “Well, he asked.”

Laura Bassett, a political journalist, replied to the video with “Chef’s kiss.” Canadian broadcaster Dean Blundell responded with a series of laughing, flexing, and American flag emojis.

Progressive commentator Jared Shult posted crying-laughing emojis and said the heckler had come out ahead in the exchange. Influencer Lucas Sanders commented on Paxton’s apparent surprise at the moment and wrote, “He was not expecting that moment!”

During the campaign, Talarico has highlighted Paxton’s record and has referred to him as “the most corrupt politician in America,” according to reporting from CBS News Texas. Summer polling showed Talarico holding a narrow edge that remained within the margin of error, per coverage from The National News Desk. Paxton has also addressed his legal troubles in a Fox News interview.

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