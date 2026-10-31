Bill Maher compared having dinner with President Donald Trump to dating Taylor Swift after the president published a lengthy post attacking him on social media. As reported by TMZ, the comedian made the joke during his “Real Time” show.

“I mean, eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift. It’s a lot of laughs at the time, but later on, they’re tearing you a new a–hole,” Maher said. Trump had previously gone what TMZ called “scorched earth” on Maher, posting his longest Truth Social message yet at more than 1,300 words.

In the post, Trump labeled Maher a “total loser” with a “low rated show.” Maher took exception to several of the president’s claims, particularly the idea that he does not support taking the nuclear weapon away from Iran, and played clips from his show to show that he does.

Maher made it clear he is not the one doing the calling

Maher also pushed back on Trump’s claim that he calls him “incessantly.” The “Real Time” host fired back, saying, “I’ve never called you, you call me. I’d be afraid to call you. You’re the president. I think you’re too busy. Well, plainly not.”

The comedian also took aim at the length of the post, telling the audience, “So, did you see the 1300 word tweet he sent out? Longest ever. Kind of a flex.” He added, “I’ll tell you, dining at the White House is the opposite of the Cheesecake Factory. After you leave, they review you,” before joking that Trump “went off on me like Kelly Clarkson in a toy store.”

Maher expressed disappointment about the turn of events, stating, “I don’t want it to be this way … The whole point of having these dinners was talk, disagree, but listen, which he does in person. But don’t hate each other. And then I go back to my job here, and then the heartaches begin.” He noted that it bothers him that the president “doesn’t even notice what I actually say.”

To back up his points on Iran, Maher showed a compilation of clips in which he defended the U.S. attacks on Iran, quipping at the end, “So am I smart now?” He also addressed Trump’s claim that he invited himself to the White House, saying, “As if you could do that. ‘Sir. Bill Maher is here.’ ‘Well, he’s he’s not invited, but it’s the law.’”

Maher’s response came five days after Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, Oct. 25, to respond to the Oct. 23 episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher,” which featured former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In his lengthy Truth Social post, Trump also described the comedian as “useless,” “a coward,” and “fake news,” among other insults.

Trump wrote that Maher “doesn’t think it was a good thing to take the Nuclear Weapon away from Iran, which shows you that he is not very smart.” He also referenced recent CNN polls to make a point about the show’s ratings, claimed Maher “lies about everything,” and questioned what “Laughter Machine” the show uses.

The president also described Maher’s appearance at their latest dinner, writing, “He looked like hell this time. Bill was drunk and had alcohol in his hand as he walked through the White House. Stephen A. Smith and Kid Rock came along with him.” Trump claimed the meeting lasted two hours or less, adding, “I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time.”

Maher had defended his meetings with Trump during the Oct. 23 show, saying he likes the dinners as a chance to tell the president “the things you write in articles that he’ll never read.” He said at the time, “Trump never lost his temper. He never yelled. He never interrupted me. I did. I could not have been treated better if I was Russian.”

In his latest response, Maher addressed Trump’s claim that he had a “seriously bruised eye and nose area” during their meeting, exclaiming, “There are pictures of it that you gave me!” He playfully agreed with Trump calling him “a major pothead,” quipping, “I guess the cat’s out of the bag, huh? Boy, that explains a lot. I thought I was just happy.”

Maher also read out Trump’s line about him being drunk, adding that the alcohol was something “that you gave me.” After pausing to laugh, he read the post’s next line, “Overall, I thought it was a good meeting.”

The relationship between Maher and Trump has been tense over the years, despite the two sitting down for a friendly dinner in March 2025. Their brief ceasefire was short-lived, as the two began exchanging jabs once more a year later.

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