Most people don’t expect a parked car to become a neighborhood dispute. But one woman’s Nissan drift car has apparently become a recurring source of tension with her neighbor. She claims he called the police almost daily for a week, leading to multiple visits from officers and eventually a court appearance

In a TikTok video posted by @jennetics that has gained hundreds of thousands of views, she films herself with a red-and-white Nissan in her driveway and describes the visits.

She said in the video that one of her neighbors called the cops on her almost every single day for an entire week. She identified the neighbor as Tim and added that he has been calling the police on her car almost every day.

Tennessee rules on abandoned vehicles and related neighbor complaints

She claimed the “heinous act” was parking her “perfectly operable, registered, and insured drift car” in her driveway or sometimes on the street in front of her house, which she asserted is “perfectly legal.” She described the first visit as “kind of annoying,” the second as officers going onto her property and walking around the car to issue a warning, and the third as a sticker being placed on the windshield that was “a massive pain to take off.”

She stated that by the fourth time police showed up it “got a little annoying.” She said she now has a court date where she has to prove that the car she drives at least once a week is operable and not abandoned, “because that is what I’m being charged with.”

She addressed Tim directly in the video and noted that local police records are public, saying “welcome to America, baby.” Ongoing neighbor feuds like this one are not unusual, as seen in another case where a neighbor banned from speaking to her recorded what he allegedly did instead.

In the video, @jennetics is shown holding a roll of white vinyl she said she got from Amazon and using a vinyl cutter she said she borrowed from a friend.

She explained she left the windshield wet so she could move the material around, then applied it and peeled away the transfer tape to reveal the message “FAFO KAREN” across the top of the glass. She said she is “really excited to see what happens when Tim sees the nice little message that I left for him on my car.”

Her description of the charge centers on whether the vehicle qualifies as abandoned or immobile. The Tennessee Department of Revenue explains that a vehicle may be classified as abandoned in several situations. One example is a vehicle more than four years old that is left unattended on public property for over 10 days. Another is a vehicle left on public property for more than three days while showing obvious signs of damage or disrepair.

A vehicle can also meet the definition if it is left illegally on public property for more than 48 hours, left on private property without the owner’s consent for more than 48 hours, or kept in a garage, trailer park, or storage or parking lot for more than 30 consecutive days.

The department also defines an immobile vehicle as one that cannot move under its own power because of an accident, mechanical breakdown, weather conditions, or another emergency.

Some viewers suggested she could pursue a harassment claim over the repeated police calls. Tennessee Code § 39-17-308 addresses harassment and states that a person commits an offense who intentionally communicates with another person without lawful purpose, anonymously or otherwise, with the intent that the frequency or means of the communication annoys, offends, alarms, or frightens the recipient and, by this action, annoys, offends, alarms, or frightens the recipient.

Viewers reacted with a mix of support for the creator and suggestions about her next steps. One commenter wrote, “He’s a hater.” Another suggested, “Maybe change the hood….” A third advised, “Make sure to drive it to court.”

One viewer said the “Message for Tim was pretty underwhelming.” Another recommended, “File a harassment suit.” A further commenter stated, “The thing you’re being charged with is not having a valid registration, which would make your vehicle legally inoperable.”

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