Two people with knowledge of the situation said Saturday that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign has made clear Representative Haley Stevens is not welcome at his events, reports The New York Times. The people who spoke anonymously to describe a sensitive dynamic would not say how the message was passed along. Stevens finished less than a percentage point behind El-Sayed in the August Democratic primary for the Michigan Senate nomination.

That message left unclear whether the former primary opponents would still appear together at a church service and unity event set for Sunday in Detroit. Representatives Debbie Dingell of Michigan and James E. Clyburn of South Carolina had worked to arrange the joint appearance in an effort to reduce tensions between the two Democrats before the general election.

Stevens said late Friday that she had not been informed she was unwelcome. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. El-Sayed is the progressive Democratic nominee; Stevens is a centrist.

El-Sayed and Stevens hold opposing views on Israel. Stevens has strongly supported the country, while El-Sayed has been a fierce critic.

The disagreement has become part of a broader debate among Democrats. Some Democrats have expressed concern that continued public conflict this close to Election Day could affect El-Sayed’s chances in his race against Republican nominee Mike Rogers. Polls show a close contest that could help determine control of the Senate.

Q: Do you want Haley Stevens to come to church with you tomorrow?



El-Sayed: I've been very clear that I would rather not distract from the key issues of this campaign, and those are getting money out of politics, putting money in your pocket, passing Medicare for all. She wants… pic.twitter.com/bsT8dz7eAb — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2026

The two Democrats had not always been at odds. Stevens endorsed El-Sayed soon after the primary and said she would campaign with him. They appeared together at a unity breakfast two days after the primary results. They have not been seen together in the campaign’s final weeks.

In recent cable television appearances, Stevens criticized El-Sayed’s outreach to Black and Jewish voters, groups that Rogers has also sought to win over. Stevens said in a Friday interview that a moment in a debate this month had set her off. During that debate, El-Sayed declined to say whether Iran or Israel posed a greater threat to the United States.

#MichiganSenate



MS NOW: Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign just put out an advisory for Sunday’s church event that doesn’t list Haley Stevens as a participant.



Democrats attempted to broker an event between Stevens and El-Sayed at a Black church in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/jOV9UZLPrl — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 30, 2026

On Wednesday, Stevens said she would not campaign with El-Sayed again before the election. Her fiancé, Jason Turkish, a Jewish Democrat, said he was supporting Rogers because of El-Sayed’s positions on Israel. Dingell, who had grown frustrated by the conflict inside the party, contacted both candidates and Clyburn and asked them to appear together. By Thursday night, Stevens was saying she would join the Sunday event.

The push for a joint appearance broke down Friday after Stevens released a statement calling on El-Sayed to apologize for comments he had made about Israel. The feud reignited after Stevens’ apology demand, which came just days after she had agreed to campaign with him. El-Sayed answered with a statement saying that Stevens “seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.” He urged her to “focus on the task at hand.”

Clyburn said Saturday that he had “no idea” whether Stevens would attend. His adviser, Antjuan Seawright, said the invitation to Stevens remained in place and rejected the idea that El-Sayed could cancel it. “This is not Abdul’s event,” Seawright said Saturday afternoon, adding, “The invitation still stands.”

Dingell, who had said Friday that both El-Sayed and Stevens had agreed to take part, did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

An earlier report by Politico said El-Sayed’s campaign did not want Stevens at its events. The schedule for the Sunday gathering at a church in Detroit’s North End listed speakers that included Clyburn, El-Sayed, and Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield.

Their remarks were to be followed by a march to the offices of the Detroit Election Department. Stevens was not listed as a speaker, and nothing indicated she had been expected to give remarks.

As of Friday, Turkish said he planned to attend the service. On Saturday afternoon, he said he wanted to spend Sunday “however my fiancé, Haley, wants to spend her day.” He added that he did not know whether that would include the church event.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy