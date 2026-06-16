TikToker boarded Amtrak train on a private cabin from DC to Florida, alongwith his car. Now the internet’s asking why they never heard of this

A viral video showing a traveler moving from Washington, D.C., to Florida while his car rode along on the same train has sparked a massive conversation online about the Auto Train. The TikToker, who goes by the handle @amrmacc, shared his journey with his 161,700 followers, and the clip has since pulled in nearly 800,000 views on TikTok and was covered by Daily Dot.

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The traveler started his journey by showing the process of getting his car loaded into the vehicle transport section of the train. While he did not explicitly name the service, X users were quick to identify it as the Amtrak Auto Train, which runs a route between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida. This service effectively lets you bypass the stress of navigating the highway yourself, and it is clear that many people had no clue this was even an option for travelers heading south.

Once the car was secured, the TikToker made his way to his private cabin located on the second floor of the train. The space looked surprisingly clean and well-maintained, with small touches like provided water bottles that definitely make the journey feel more comfortable. It is one of those travel hacks that sounds almost too good to be true, especially when you consider the alternative of spending hours behind the wheel.

It is a pretty wild concept for those who are used to the standard road trip experience

After settling into his room, he grabbed some coffee and spent time taking in the scenery. He pointed out the highway he would have been driving on, which really highlighted how much more relaxed he was compared to the folks stuck in traffic outside his window.

The dining experience on the train seems like a major selling point. He headed to the dinner lounge and enjoyed a full meal, which included a salad, steak, veggies, and a slice of blueberry cheesecake to top it off. It is quite a step up from the typical gas station snacks you might grab on a long road trip. After finishing his meal, he headed back to his cabin where he found his bed already made and waiting for him.

He woke up the next morning and headed back to the dining hall for breakfast, where he had a quiche, roast potatoes, a banana, and more coffee. The footage of the trip wrapped up with a beautiful shot of a sunset over a lake, which made the whole experience look like a pretty peaceful way to travel. Once he arrived in Florida, he simply waited for his vehicle to be unloaded from the transport car before driving off to his new home.

The reaction online has been massive, with the video being reposted on X by @end3of6days9, where it racked up more than 1 million views. People are genuinely surprised that this service exists. One user on X noted, “I didn’t know this was an option, but now I’m going to have to do this myself.” Another person echoed that sentiment, saying, “I didn’t even know this existed!” It is fascinating to see how many people are just now discovering a service that has been running for quite some time.

This guy decided to move from DC to Florida without driving the whole way — instead, he and his car took Amtrak’s Auto Train.



He got his own private room, enjoyed dinner in the dining car, and went to bed. The next morning he had breakfast and relaxed in the lounge while… pic.twitter.com/91Osqbm5ox — End3of6Days9 (Helen) 🇺🇸 (@end3of6days9) June 14, 2026

Not everyone is sold on the idea, though. While some are eager to book a ticket, others are still weighing the cost and the overall experience of a classic road trip. One regular user of the service shared a bit of a reality check, commenting, “I take it a few times a year. Isn’t bad, but bedrooms are ridiculously overpriced.” It is a fair point to consider, as luxury train travel definitely comes with a price tag that might make some travelers stick to their cars.

Still, the sheer volume of engagement on these posts shows that there is a huge appetite for travel methods that prioritize comfort over the grind of a long drive. Whether you are the type who loves the open road or someone who would rather wake up in a new state after a good night of sleep, the Auto Train is clearly a unique alternative.

It is definitely a change of pace from the standard travel routines most of us are used to, and it is honestly impressive that you can move your entire car across state lines without having to pump a single gallon of gas or deal with highway congestion. If you are planning a trip to Florida in the future, you might want to look into this before you commit to the long haul on the interstate.

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