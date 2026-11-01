A content creator who exclusively flies Delta said a male flight attendant told her he took a picture of her while she was sleeping and might post it on Facebook. The TikTok video has gained over a hundred thousand views. In it, Tasia Jewel (@tasiajewelx) said a Delta flight attendant made a comment she described as super inappropriate while she was getting off a flight in Mexico City. She stated she had already submitted a claim with the airline.

Jewel said she exclusively flies Delta and has for years. She explained she had just attended the Formula 1 race in Austin and stayed in Texas so she could fly to Mexico City without going home. She added that she hosts group trips, which left her tired. The flight was about three hours, and she said she slept for roughly an hour and a half to an hour and forty minutes.

As she was exiting, she said a group of about three or four male flight attendants stood nearby saying goodbye to passengers. According to Jewel, one of them told her, “Hey yo, friend, I took a picture of you while you were sleeping.” She said she responded, “What?” He then replied, “Yeah, I might just post it on Facebook.” She described the other male flight attendants as laughing, with one saying, “Yeah, she was knocked out.”

Woman clarifies her itinerary and shares airline response

Jewel said she felt the comment was really weird and possibly illegal. She stated she went, “What the f–k?” and walked away. She added that she could not believe he said he might post the picture on Facebook. She claimed he likely expected her to laugh it off by saying something like, “Haha, yeah, I was so tired. Oh my God, like, you caught me slipping.” She rejected that idea and called it weird to say someone took a picture of a person sleeping.

Addressing the airline, Jewel said, “Anyways, Delta, like, this is an issue.” She stated the flight attendant needs to be fired and that the situation needs to be rectified because she felt incredibly unsafe and it ruined her entire day. She then spoke to other women travelers, saying, “So anyways, ladies, women, be safe when you’re traveling.” She added that she was meeting a group of people in Mexico City so she would not be alone.

In a comment on the video, Jewel wrote, “I spoke with delta and it’s being taken care of! They have been so great with all of it. Truly amazing customer service.”

In a follow-up TikTok, she replied to one commenter and said people were claiming she was lying about it being a Delta flight. She stated she would attach her boarding pass. Jewel explained she was in Austin, drove a car to Fort Worth because she is from Fort Worth, then flew from Fort Worth to Atlanta and from Atlanta to Mexico City.

She said she knew the flight attendants were wearing Delta uniforms and that it was not Aeromexico. She added that she has flown Aeromexico several times but chose not to on this trip because the available planes for her needed times were Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Jewel said she is very particular about the planes she gets on and wanted to be on a Boeing 757 instead.

She then showed a screenshot of a Delta confirmation for flight DL0602 from Atlanta to Mexico City on a Boeing 757 marked as “Flight Complete.” She concluded by saying she wasn’t lying and knew what she was talking about. Sleeping passengers have been at the center of other viral flight disputes, including one over a cart bumping a sleeping passenger’s elbow.

Viewers responded to the video with a range of opinions, some supporting Jewel’s account of the exchange and others questioning whether the flight attendant had been joking. One commenter highlighted the number of male flight attendants as a concern right away and wrote, “first red flag was 3-4 male FAs on a flight.” Another viewer urged her to take legal action and stated, “Lawyer up and sue.”

A different person suggested the flight attendant had not actually taken a photo and wrote, “He definitely was just joking and didn’t actually take a photo…. You can’t reach out to customer service… but he won’t be fired….” One more commenter viewed the alleged remark as a test of boundaries and stated, “Men who push boundaries are never safe men. This is boundary pushing/crossing to see what he can get away with.”

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