Magician Daniel Hidden vanished without a trace and a multi-day police search ensued. Now he was found dead in a national park

The body of Daniel Hidden was discovered in Mount Cougal National Park on June 24, ending a massive multi-day search for the 26-year-old performer, 7News reported. This tragic conclusion follows an extensive operation that spanned deep into the rainforest terrain of the Currumbin Valley, involving police, drone operators, and even the Australian Defence Force.

Recommended Videos

Hidden was a well-known figure in the southeast Queensland entertainment scene, where he built a career as a magician, mentalist, and deception artist. He was known for his interactive shows that blended mind-reading with elaborate illusions, making his disappearance feel all the more surreal to those who followed his work.

The mystery began in the early hours of June 14, when Hidden was last seen leaving a residence on Chelsea Avenue in Broadbeach. He was driving a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, which bore the Queensland registration 672LI3, and he was towing a Galaxy caravan at the time.

His mother had expressed optimism that her son would be found alive, given his familiarity with the area

Shortly after he departed, his mobile phone was switched off, leaving friends and family with no way to reach him. His mother, Faranak, had noted that Hidden was not his usual self the last time she saw him, which only added to the growing anxiety surrounding his whereabouts.

Adding another layer of complexity to the case, his personal website displayed a cryptic message that read, “Transformation requires disappearance.” This phrase led some people to speculate whether his vanishing was part of a larger, staged performance, but the reality of the situation turned out to be far more somber.

Missing magician Daniel Hidden has been found dead in Mount Cougal National Park after disappearing without a trace



His mother says he was "not his usual self" the last time she saw him pic.twitter.com/t5kbobaJJp — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 24, 2026

The investigation gained momentum when police located the silver Hyundai Santa Fe and the Galaxy caravan in a car park on Currumbin Creek Road in Currumbin Valley on June 16, at around 3 PM. Despite the discovery of his vehicle and the caravan, Hidden was nowhere to be found.

This led to a coordinated search effort across the difficult and rugged rainforest terrain of the area. His brother mentioned that Hidden had a habit of avoiding marked tracks, preferring instead to seek out more challenging and off-the-beaten-path terrain within the national parkland. This detail proved crucial, as it highlighted the dangerous nature of the environment where he spent his final days.

It is also worth noting that Hidden had a tattoo of coordinates that pointed to a location near the area where the search was focused. This detail, combined with his mother’s statement that Mount Cougal National Park was one of his favorite places to visit, painted a picture of a man who felt a deep connection to the wilderness.

The search effort was massive, utilizing every resource available to comb through the dense foliage and challenging landscape. Family friend Emma Lane had initially posted an online appeal regarding his disappearance, noting that his phone had been off since 6 AM on June 14. After the discovery of the vehicle, she wrote, “Thanks to this post, the police have located the vehicles. But not my friend’s son.”

Standing about 180cm tall with an average build and an olive complexion, Hidden was a recognizable face to many in the local community. He had long black hair and a black beard, and he was last seen wearing a maroon-colored top and black cargo pants. While the circumstances surrounding his death have left many with questions, the police have officially ruled out any suspicious circumstances. A report is currently being prepared for the Coroner to finalize the details of the investigation.

While the initial mystery of his disappearance drew a lot of attention, the focus has now shifted to the final report that will eventually be provided to the Coroner.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy