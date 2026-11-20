Donald Trump spent months pushing for a US takeover of Greenland. Now Denmark’s parliament has voted 109 to 0 on a new Arctic military deal

Denmark’s parliament voted 109 to 0 on Thursday to approve a security deal with the United States and Greenland. The ratification will end months of tension over President Donald Trump’s push for a U.S. takeover of the island. According to the Associated Press, the trilateral agreement is intended to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while easing friction between the U.S. and its European allies.

This agreement acts as a final step in a process that began after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations. The deal was signed in September by Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in New York. DW reported that the deal allows for an expanded U.S. military presence on the strategically located island, which sits along the shortest route from Europe to North America.

While the deal bolsters the U.S. military footprint, it reportedly keeps the self-governing island under Danish control. It also includes permission to establish a Golden Dome missile defense system and states that only NATO members can set up military installations on Greenland. This provision addresses U.S. warnings about the influence of Russia and China in the region.

The ratification got a lot of political praise

Frederiksen addressed the conclusion of the process on Facebook, writing, “Today is a big day. It hasn’t been an easy process.” She added that the agreement respects Denmark’s sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination. AP News noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also praised the deal on X, writing that it “will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure.”

Today’s ratification by the Danish Parliament of the agreement on Greenland will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure.



This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 19, 2026

The path to this vote was rocky. As reported by DW, Donald Trump had previously demanded control over the autonomous territory, at one point threatening military action and tariffs against allies. Additionally, when the deal was announced in September, Trump described it as gaining permanent control over the island. These demands and statements initially caused significant strain in relations with Denmark and Greenland.

In a post on Facebook addressing the ratification, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen wrote, “We have been through a difficult time, during which many people here at home have been concerned about our country and our future,” he said. “I hope that today’s decision will help bring greater calm and a sense of security.”

Denmark's parliament unanimously ratified a security agreement with the United States on Greenland, hoping to end a standoff over the Arctic island's future that has rattled transatlantic relations https://t.co/Xu8dwmrOvd pic.twitter.com/Vc8YktHtb4 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2026

According to the Associated Press, Greenland’s parliament had ratified the deal earlier this month in a 16-0 vote with seven abstentions. However, despite the political favor towards the deal, the outlet reported that some locals felt the deal wouldn’t benefit the island.

An incineration plant worker from Ilulissat, Nukaaraq Thomsen, told AP News, “My opinion is it’s safe for Greenland. But not for the people — only for the land.” Similarly, Avannaata Municipality Mayor Lars Erik Gabrielsen stated, “It’s a good deal for Denmark, NATO. Not a good deal for us. There are no benefits, no money to our society. Zero.”

On behalf of the United States, I welcome the strong support in Denmark’s Parliament for the ratification of the historic U.S.-Denmark-Greenland Defense Agreement, paving the way for it to enter into force.



The Agreement is a tremendous accomplishment, one that modernizes our… pic.twitter.com/J58SJvR9WK — Ambassador Kenneth A. Howery (@USAmbDenmark) November 19, 2026

The U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Kenneth Howery, expressed support for the ratification. In a post on X, he wrote, “The agreement is a tremendous accomplishment, one that modernizes our partnership for the security challenges of the future and bolsters the security of the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, and all of NATO.”

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