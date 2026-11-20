On her first day as an Uber driver, a woman says she got an Uber Pet request for a ‘chilling’ dog on his way to his mom’s house

A San Francisco creator recently tried her hand at being an Uber driver and says that on her first day, she had an unexpected experience when her distinctly non-human passenger showed up. In an Instagram and TikTok post with over five million views, Carol (carol_pov) showed her viewers a black-and-white dog relaxing in her passenger seat while she drove.

“So I’m doing Uber… and I got a request for an Uber pet. Because that’s an option now. You can travel with your pet,” Carol told her viewers in her video. She shared, “And this is my first time doing Uber, and I was like, okay. So I accepted the request, and I go pick up the passenger. And it’s just the dog. He’s just so well behaved.”

Carol said that the destination was only eight minutes away, so she agreed. She claimed, “The owner was like, ‘Oh yeah, can you just drop him off at his mom’s house?’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ He’s just chilling. So if you’re an Uber driver, if you get a pet request, you just never know what you’re going to encounter. Because apparently I just encountered this chill-a**** dog.”

Looking at Carol’s experience, many of her viewers wanted to drive for Uber Pet too

Carol’s viewers couldn’t get over the idea of a dog as a passenger, which led many to admit they would want the gig. One user admitted, “I would sign up to exclusively do Uber Pet.” One viewer shared, “I would rather pick up a pet any day. They don’t judge…except this guy. he’s looking like he’s judging you.” Many more commented on the dog’s calm demeanor, despite the potentially stressful and unknown experience. One user noted, “he’s better behaved than the uber humans.”

Some users were concerned about safety after seeing the dog. One user asked, “No harness?? No nothing??” and another responded, “I don’t think Uber requires it. i only found mention of it in their ‘tips’. very unsafe.”

According to Uber, Uber Pet is a ride option that lets you travel with your pet. The platform states that users should use a leash or carrier to keep dogs or cats safe. They also suggest bringing a towel to protect the seats. The site noted that Uber Pet trips may include an additional fee. The rideshare service also specifically noted that pet parents shouldn’t leave pets unattended during the trip.

Carol’s viewers were amused by how calm the dog was without its pet parents. They joked that the pup’s demeanor suggested it wasn’t his first time riding solo, with one user musing he was, “A dog of divorced millennials.” One TikToker even asked, “Are you sure that dog didn’t call the Uber himself cause he’s way too comfortable.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Uber’s or the client’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Carol’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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