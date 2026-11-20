A woman was mid-flight when the FAA systems went down, and says the FBI is the only reason she made it to her show in Austin

Stand-up comedian Lilly Deacon (lillydeaconcomedy) thought that the recent Federal Aviation System outage would result in her missing all of her shows, only to be saved by federal agents. In an Instagram and TikTok post with over two million views, she called it “THE GREAT FLIGHT DEBACLE OF 2026!” Deacon shared that her flight was actually mid-flight when the ban happened. Since they were already in the air, she said the pilot announced that they were going to try and land in Austin anyway.

Deacon noted that they were instead rerouted to Houston, where she deboarded into chaos. With all flights grounded, hotels, rental cars, buses, and trains were impossible to find. She said, “Everything’s booked. Everybody’s freaking out.” Just as she was giving up on making it to her three shows, her aisle seatmate offered her a ride, telling her not to worry when she asked how he could get a car in the situation.

Deacon said he told her to get her luggage, which she actually abandoned when she learned it would take six hours to reach the baggage terminal, joking, “I would have treated this pair of underwear differently if I knew it was my last one.” Then she met him and his rental car at Hertz. It was only after they were on the road that she realized he and his travel companion were FBI agents.

Deacon doesn’t think anyone will believe her story

She remarked, “I’m going on a three and a half hour drive with two FBI agents. What? No one’s gonna believe me. No one.” However, her adventure was a success. She said that thanks to the officers, she made it to Austin in time for her final show of the night, claiming that her luggage ended up taking a tour of the country without her.

Whether or not they believed her, her viewers loved the story. One user described it as, “Two government rogues and a traveling female bard on a crazy adventure to Austin. Girl, write the song.” Another claimed that the story sounded like the start of a romance novel, while a third called it, “Two truths and a lie material.” One person took in the chaotic tale and came to the comments with a Supernatural-influenced question, writing, “were their names Sam and dean by any chance?”

The ground stop forced many travelers to come up with creative solutions if they couldn’t wait things out. According to WKYC, one passenger, Greg Swan, had to get from Texas to Minnesota but couldn’t find another travel option. So, he reportedly opted to rent a 10-foot U-Haul truck. Swan and a colleague drove 1,200 miles over 21 hours to make it home.

According to the outlet, he later shared his advice on X, stating, “TRAVEL ADVICE: If you are stranded still trying to get a flight home and can’t find any rental cars, RENT A U-HAUL.” While his journey involved a loud truck without cruise control, he was happy to make it back to his family.

As for Deacon’s solution, some of her users were critical of how trusting she was. One user asked how she could get into a car with “two random guys” before she even knew they were FBI. They asked, “Have you just never had anything traumatizing happen to you from men?” On the flip side, there was a user who wrote that they once did the same thing, sharing a rental car with strangers, noting that, ”It was a really awesome human experience.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the FBI agent’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Deacon’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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