Police hid a listening device in a 66-year-old woman’s car, then heard her tell God what she did to her 94-year-old parents

A Supreme Court jury in South Australia has found 66-year-old Raelene Polymiadis guilty of murdering her parents, Brenda and Lynton Anderson. The jury reached these unanimous verdicts after deliberating for less than five hours following a trial that spanned five months. According to ABC Australia, Polymiadis will face two mandatory life sentences for the crimes. She has been remanded in custody after her bail was revoked.

The case centered on the deaths of both parents, who were 94 years old when they passed away 14 months apart in 2022 and 2023. According to Nine News, prosecutors said that Polymiadis, who is a type 1 diabetic, used her access to insulin to carry out the murders. A possible motive mentioned in the prosecution’s case was that Polymiadis wanted to prevent her parents from being moved into residential aged care facilities, something they were strongly opposed to.

ABC reported that in February 2022, Brenda Anderson had a fall that was complicated by pneumonia but had been recovering. However, after Polymiadis visited her mother in Noarlunga Hospital on March 12th, Brenda was found unresponsive. Prosecutor Michael Foundas told the jury that Polymiadis “administered a large dose of insulin to her mum,” followed by a second dose at Flinders Medical Center between March 13th and 15th. Brenda, who was not diabetic, died on the 16th from an insulin overdose.

Lynton Anderson was found with the same cause of death

Nine News noted that Lynton continued to live at home after his wife’s passing, although he became frail and his four children began staying at home overnight on a shift basis. Prosecutors stated that when Polymiadis left the house on April 30th 2023, after staying the weekend, a carer found Lynton non-responsive. He died on May 1st from insulin toxicity, prompting Major Crime detectives to investigate both deaths.

A South Australia woman, 66-year-old Raelene Polymiadis, has been found guilty of murdering her elderly parents after less than five hours deliberation at Supreme Court.https://t.co/9JBFmhMzdT — News24 Australia (@News24Aust) November 20, 2026

During the trial, the prosecution presented two key pieces of evidence to support their arguments. Per the outlet, Foundas said that after Polymiadis was questioned by the police, she made a series of confessions that were recorded by hidden listening devices, placed by the police inside the defendant’s car.

Prosecutors played recordings for the jury in which Polymiadis reportedly said, “Please, Lord, you know, yes, I have sinned. I have. Thou shall not kill.” She continued, “I have sinned twice in my life, and I hate it, but I also know … your blessing, Lord, that they did not want to go to a nursing home, that was their wish.”

DEVELOPING: The fate of accused parent poisoner Raelene Polymiadis is in the hands of eight men and four women. After five long months, the jury in one of the state's most high-profile murder trials has retired to consider its verdict. @DeeWilliams7 pic.twitter.com/v25EFDEj1T — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) November 19, 2026

The defense argued against the interpretation of the car recordings as a confession, ABC reported. Defense barrister Marie Shaw KC suggested that Polymiadis was expressing a sense of responsibility rather than admitting to murder. “Her sense of responsibility for these deaths, members of the jury, is because her insulin played a part,” Ms Shaw stated.

The outlet noted that the second notable piece of evidence included notes found in Polymiadis’ home and car. One note read, “What they will do is wait for a few weeks, months, year to see if I ‘think I got away with it’ and I get cocky and slip up.” Another note read, “Hang on buddy, it could be a long ride, otherwise the suspect would be arrested now.”

Furthermore, Nine News reported that a former boyfriend, Ian Edward Willcourt, testified that Polymiadis had previously told him “insulin was the perfect murder weapon because it’s natural in the body and it can’t be detected.”

Polymiadis is scheduled to return to court on December 16 for her sentencing hearing.

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