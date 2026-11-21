A man says he came back to his car to find his wheel damaged, then the Jiffy Lube across the street told him a city bus hit it and drove off

A little while ago, Lars Lauersen (lauersenlistings), a Boston realtor, claims his parked car was damaged by an MBTA bus in a hit-and-run incident. Since then, he has been recording his experience of trying to get compensation from the city so that he can fix the damage. Over a series of videos on Instagram that have hundreds of thousands of views, he alleged that the transit authority has been incredibly difficult to communicate with.

Lauersen’s first video began with him filming the damage to his wheel, saying, “This morning, my car was involved in a hit-and-run accident by an MBTA bus. Luckily, the guys across the street over at Jiffy Lube left a note for me.” He said that he was going to call the MBTA for damages because his tire was expensive and he feared that the wheel well might also be damaged. However, he then cut to a clip claiming that the accident had taken place five days earlier.

He shared that all he was able to get in that time was “an incident report number from their incident report team” and instructions to call the legal department. He then edited in a clip of him listening to a pre-recorded message, claiming, “The legal department does not pick up. It goes straight to voicemail.” Lauersen shared that he left four voicemails over the five days.

Lauersen’s viewers told him not to wait on the MBTA

Many of his viewers offered advice, with many sharing that it was coming from their own experiences. One user told him to file a report with the local police, writing, “tell them that you want to file charges against the driver for leaving the scene of an accident. hit-and-run.” Another shared that, based on their experience, Lauersen wouldn’t actually be able to go after the transit authority, suggesting, “Your insurance needs to get involved,” and “go after the driver NOT the agency.

According to the Sweeney Merrigan law firm, dealing with a government entity like the MBTA can be much more complex than a standard crash. The firm notes that while drivers can seek reimbursement directly, the process involves strict procedural rules. They suggest that in the immediate aftermath of the accident, the driver should record all evidence and get an incident report from the MBTA police if they arrive.

The firm recommends that the driver should then contact their insurance immediately. Their aid and potential investigation, as well as a repair estimate, could simplify the claims process. The firm also firmly advised against posting to social media, noting that the MBTA and insurance adjusters can use it against the driver.

Lauersen only moved his car to the garage after his first video, saying he had hoped for a resolution before repairs, and repeated his concerns about damage to the wheel. In the follow-up video, he said that he received an email from the MBTA, which also suggested he go through his own insurance to speed up the process. However, Lauersen is concerned about the potential impact on his premiums.

In a third video, he detailed his attempts to file a police report with his local police department. He claimed that the MBTA police told him they do not file paperwork for minor accidents. He encouraged his viewers to follow along.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify MBTA’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Lauersen’s Instagram videos.

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