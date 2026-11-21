A woman says her most humbling moment came when a lawyer trusted her with their kids, then explained she was too out of breath to run off with them

Karissa the Blanketier (fireflybazaartx) usually posts about the craft projects on her store, but recently she took to Instagram and TikTok to share the most humbling encounter of her life. The video, which has hundreds of thousands of views, showed her ironing in her workshop as she shared the story. She said that in 2018, she had been traveling home from San Diego after a surrogacy interview when her connecting American Airlines flight from Dallas to Austin was cancelled due to weather.

Karissa said the passengers were told there was one more flight to Austin for the night, so everyone ran for it. “We’re all like, with our. You know, people got their kids, people got their bags, and all I had was a backpack, so I was. I was booking it to the.. the place before the next plane got off.” She claimed they had been told by their captain that the airport was holding the flight, but they arrived to find the plane had already departed. While everyone was reeling, a mother with two children approached Karissa.

Karissa recalled, “She looks me up and down. She goes, ‘Can you hang on to my kids? I’m gonna go to the rental car area. Would you wanna split a rental car? If you drive, I’ll pay.’” The blanketier admitted she was shocked. “I said, ‘You’ve never met me before. You’re just gonna trust me with your kids.’ And she goes. ‘With all due respect, I just saw you run from that gate to this one, and you’re all red and out of breath. You’re not going anywhere with my kids.’”

Karissa admitted the observation was spot on

“She was not wrong,” Karissa joked. She said they then ended up on a three-hour drive where the two women “chit-chatted,” and Karissa learned she was a lawyer from New York City who practiced Family Law. She told her viewers that they bonded over their shared travel misfortune of a rebooked flight and Karissa’s surrogacy journey.

Karissa’s viewers found her story entertaining, and many viewers came by to tell her that it wasn’t meant negatively. One user who identified as a New Yorker popped in and told Karissa that “She wasn’t tryin to be mean,” sharing a story of her own experience where her athleticism was bluntly put down to ensure everyone made it to their train. Others shared stories to highlight that it was the lawyer’s parental instinct.

One user shared the story of the “lovely” time he had babysitting a stranger’s toddler during a bathroom emergency, writing, “I think sometimes parents in need have baller instincts.” Another shared that a parent trusted them because they looked “the least threatening of the people around her.” Many of Karissa’s viewers shared that she seemed trustworthy.

While the lawyer relied on an immediate assessment, experts suggest that true trustworthiness, and genuine character lie beyond just nonverbal cues. Forbes suggested looking for consistency, empathy, and a respect for boundaries over time. These traits help determine if someone truly has your best interests at heart, rather than just appearing helpful in a single moment.

Some viewers did focus on the intensity of the lawyer’s decision-making. One person quipped, “When they say in an emergency to look for the helpers…She said this helper is not going anywhere without me…”

Karissa finished her fond memory with a message for the lawyer: “If you’re out there, I still think about you sometimes. That was the cruelest and most true read of my life.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the American Airlines’s or the lawyer’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Karissa’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy