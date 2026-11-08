Security cameras caught a man on LeBron James’ Los Angeles property at 9 PM, and he told arresting officers he believes he is his son

A man was arrested for allegedly stalking at LeBron James’ Los Angeles property, and he reportedly told police he believes he is LeBron’s son. Security called police around 9 PM after spotting the man on one of the property’s cameras, according to law enforcement sources.

As first highlighted by TMZ, LAPD officers arrived and arrested the suspect for stalking. The suspect reportedly did not make entry into the residence, and a police report for stalking was taken.

KTLA reported that the incident happened at LeBron’s mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood. The LAPD was initially called to the home following reports of a potential burglary in progress.

LeBron was thousands of miles away playing in Ohio

LeBron was not home at the time, as he was playing with the Philadelphia 76ers against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio. The 41-year-old joined the 76ers earlier this year after his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A man was reportedly arrested outside LeBron James’ Brentwood home Friday night and booked on suspicion of stalking, per The Athletic.



LAPD confirmed officers responded to a possible burglary and took a suspect into custody without incident, but did not confirm the property… pic.twitter.com/FIVQnphx2w — NBARetweet (@RTNBA) November 7, 2026

LeBron has also made headlines after he responded to Trump’s anthem criticism. The criticism followed a moment when LeBron was finishing his warm-ups as the anthem played before the 76ers’ game against the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Footage from the event appeared to show LeBron stretching his arms and loosening his torso in a motion that looked like a golf swing. As reported by The Independent, Trump shared a video of the moment on Truth Social, writing, “While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

After the 76ers’ comeback win over his former team, the Cavaliers, LeBron addressed the comments with reporters. “It’s a slow news day at the office, you know. Slow news day in the office,” he said.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse said Trump’s comments were “right in with all the other outside noise we’ve already had.” He added, “All I really care about is getting them to the practice floor, getting in the film room, getting them to the game floor.”

LeBron and Trump have exchanged public criticism since 2017, when LeBron called the president a “bum” after the White House rescinded an invitation to the Golden State Warriors. LeBron also said a visit to Washington, D.C. was an honor “until you showed up.”

The suspect arrested at LeBron’s home has not been publicly identified.

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