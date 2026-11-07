Arizona’s No. 2 high school football team ran right through its rival’s senior night tunnel of cheerleaders and parents, and officials had to step in

The Chandler High School football team ran straight through Hamilton High School’s senior night tunnel on Thursday, Nov. 5, setting off a tense confrontation before kickoff. Hamilton had lined its inflatable tunnel with cheerleaders, band members, parents, and former players for the ceremony, but Chandler took the field through the line ahead of the home team, as reported by BroBible.

Players from both teams shouted at each other as the visitors ran out, and officials stepped in to keep the two sides apart before the situation could turn into a fight. A local TV reporter captured the moment in a video posted on X, which showed the two programs trading words on the field.

The incident came during the final game of the regular season, with Chandler traveling to Hamilton. Both teams entered the night with matching 8-1 records, and the matchup carried major playoff seeding implications.

These schools are practically neighbors

Both campuses sit on Arizona Avenue in Chandler, Arizona, less than five miles apart, with Chandler on the north side and Hamilton on the south side. Each school enrolls more than 3,000 students, and both compete in the 6A division of the Arizona Interscholastic Association within the Fiesta Region.

DRAMA AT HAMILTON 😳😳



Chandler ran out through Hamilton's band/cheer line, with players from both teams shouting at one another. Two of the top teams in the state here for the Battle of Arizona Avenue, and it is clear they do NOT like each other.@12News pic.twitter.com/CGFTeJFzGv — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) November 6, 2026

The two programs are among the best in the state and often in the country. Chandler is ranked No. 2 in Arizona and 28th nationally, while Hamilton is ranked No. 3 in the state and 89th nationally.

Many athletes from both schools grew up playing on the same youth teams before the attendance boundary split them up in high school. Hamilton head coach Travis Dixon started at quarterback on the Huskies’ back-to-back state championship teams in 2003 and 2004, so he knows the rivalry well. UTSA played USF coach Brian Hartline’s crowd-noise jab on the jumbotron in the final seconds of its win over the Bulls.

The game itself matched the pregame intensity. Hamilton jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but Chandler rallied to tie the score at 14 with less than one minute remaining in the first quarter, and the teams traded blows over the next 36 minutes.

Oregon commit Will Mencl kept the ball himself on fourth-and-1 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. The five-star quarterback prospect broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24.

Mencl later led a 73-yard scoring drive that gave the Wolves their first lead of the night, and it proved to be the final touchdown of the game. Hamilton could not answer, and Chandler won 31-24.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy