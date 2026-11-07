A hotel manager says a man claimed to be a guest’s fiancé and asked for her room, but said neither of them had a cellphone

Kate (init.u), a hotel duty manager in Canada, recently went viral for sharing a conversation with a man who arrived at the front desk and kept trying to coax information about a guest out of her. The Instagram and TikTok post has hundreds of thousands of views and shows her calmly but firmly refusing to comply.

In the video, the man insists he is the guest’s fiancé and needs to find her because he is worried about her. He tells Kate that the woman had shown him her room key earlier but hadn’t shared the room number. When Kate calmly tells him that hotel staff cannot disclose whether a guest is staying at the property, the man pivots, claiming he is acting on behalf of the woman’s aunt. Kate remains unmoved, telling him, “So in this case, if you’re actually trying to get a hold of someone, right, you contact police.”

While he keeps agreeing with Kate, he also keeps pushing. He tells her that he has no way to contact his fiancée because neither of them has a cellphone. He also claims they don’t live together and that the woman is trying to escape her ex-husband. Throughout the interaction, the man persistently tries to get Kate to look up reservations or confirm whether a woman with a purple backpack had checked in. Kate holds her ground, repeatedly stating, “I’m sorry, I cannot share with you any info about that.”

Viewers saw red flags in his story

His persistence had Kate calling it a “Huuuge red flag” in her Instagram caption, and her viewers agreed, lavishing her with praise for how she handled the situation. One Instagram user commented, “I work security at a luxury hotel and I want to say that you handled this perfectly. Your guests are lucky to have you.” Another person wrote, “This sounds like a stalker….wow, you handled that well.”

A third commenter thanked Kate for keeping the woman safe, noting that dealing with domestic violence is why “we are trained on not disclosing any information even if you are their spouse.” They also noted that the front desk is the first line of defense in keeping guests safe. Another user pointed out that the man couldn’t reach the woman “because she doesn’t want him to.” Many other commenters expressed frustration at the man’s persistence.

A Tennessee woman said a man followed her into her hotel and waited outside her room for hours. According to Scarlet Connect, hotels typically can’t release guest information to third parties without the guest’s consent, which is a legal requirement in many jurisdictions as well as a matter of policy. While law enforcement can sometimes obtain information with a legal order or subpoena, Scarlet Connect says staff should be trained to guard guest data and avoid sharing any details without explicit consent.

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