A baker says a customer showed up a week early for her cake because she needed it ‘today,’ then the manager told the baker to just make one

A baker’s story about a difficult client interaction just triggered a debate about employee value across YouTube and TikTok, racking up over a million views. In a video where she decorated a Bluey-themed cake, Barb Null (barbnull) told her audience that she was locked into a busy day when a customer came to the bakery to pick up a cake. She said that when she checked the cooler, she didn’t see the name, and after she confirmed the name with the customer again, she checked the records.

“Well, there was her name for next weekend, and she’s coming in to get her cake a whole week early,” Null told her viewers. Since it was an online order, Null went back to talk to the customer, telling her, “Ma’am, your order is in here. I can see you placed it online, but you placed it in for next week.” Null said she was stunned when the customer responded, “Oh yeah, I know, but I need it today.”

Null said she tried to explain that she was “drowning in orders” and didn’t have time to get the cake done since they hadn’t been given advance notice. She told her viewers that the customer got really upset and demanded to speak to the manager, who she said then told her, “Just make her cake. So she’ll leave.” Null said she felt backed into a corner, so she did it. Then, to make things worse, she said the customer asked for a discount because the cake was not ready on time.

Viewers saw the manager as the bigger problem

Many of Null’s viewers thought her manager was the biggest problem. One YouTuber noted, “Managers making problematic customers a priority is ruining society.” Another suggested that some managers acquiesce to demands because “they’re not doing it and they don’t understand the processes.” Several commenters said the “manager doesn’t have her back” and that Null should look for a role where she would be appreciated.

Others said the customer likely knew what she was doing, with one person writing, “This was a scam to get a discount.” Some users thought the customer should have been charged a “rush fee” rather than getting a discount. One user also noted, “Man, that’s how entitlement happens. Ugh. Should never have made the cake!” Another baker said a bride expected her to dress up for a wedding cake drop-off.

According to Sprinklr, these situations happen when customers expect special treatment or service beyond reasonable limits. Sprinklr notes that entitlement often stems from unrealistic expectations or past experiences where a business gave in to demands, which creates a cycle where the customer expects handouts. This behavior can lead to operational strain and burnout for employees.

To handle these moments, Sprinklr suggests practicing empathy without enabling customers’ demands. It also suggests that companies set clear expectations early and stick to their policies while offering alternative solutions.

By the end of her post, though, Null just couldn’t understand the customer. She said, “I honestly wonder how these people sleep at night when they come in and do stuff like that.”

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