Police say a dad left his 6-year-old daughter asleep outside Target after 1 AM to hold his place in line for Pokémon cards, then went home

A 35-year-old Johns Island man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after police say he left his 6-year-old daughter sleeping outside a Charleston Target to hold his spot in line for Pokémon cards. Officers responded to the West Ashley Target around 2:30 AM after receiving reports of an unattended child, as reported by Live 5 News.

Customers had gathered outside the store overnight for the release of a new Pokémon Trading Card Game set. The Mega Evolution Delta Reign expansion was scheduled to hit stores that day, according to ICv2.

Witnesses told officers that John-Michael Dooley gave his daughter a pillow and blanket sometime after 1:00 AM, then left her asleep in line. After about an hour passed and Dooley still had not returned, other customers waiting outside the store called police.

Officers were already waiting when he came back

When Dooley came back to the store, witnesses identified him to the officers who were already at the scene, and he was arrested. Dooley told detectives he went home and left his daughter outside Target to keep his place in line, according to WCBD. He also told them he was afraid he would otherwise miss the chance to buy the new cards, police say.

Man left daughter sleeping outside Target to hold spot for Pokémon cards 👀 pic.twitter.com/eupDV1TgBG — Reselling News (@resellingnews) November 7, 2026

Under South Carolina law, unlawful conduct toward a child covers a parent, guardian, or other person responsible for a child who places that child at unreasonable risk of harm to their life, physical or mental health, or safety. The law also applies to anyone in that role who willfully abandons a child. The charge is a felony, and a conviction can bring a fine at the court’s discretion, up to 10 years in prison, or both.

Dooley was taken to a local detention center following his arrest. His daughter was not harmed and was placed in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

In South Carolina, a family court must hold a probable cause hearing within 72 hours after a child is placed in emergency protective custody, according to the University of South Carolina Children’s Law Center. At that hearing, a judge decides whether there was probable cause to remove the child and whether DSS should keep legal custody. If DSS keeps custody, a merits hearing must be held within 35 days of the removal petition being filed.

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