A man asked an AI teacher how many e’s are in 17, and it insisted ‘seven teen’ was two words before refusing to shut up

As a content creator, Husk has been using his Instagram (husk.irl) and TikTok (huskistaken) channels to explore and highlight AI interactions in different situations, especially where they go badly. Recently, in a post with over 4 million views, he shared the responses he got from an AI teacher. In the video, Husk asks the AI, “How many E’s are in the word 17?” to which the AI says, “The number 17 is spelled S-E-V-E-E-N.”

When Husk tries to spell it correctly, the AI teacher tells him, “You added a T in there. That would make it seven teen. Which is two words. The number 17 is just one word, S-E-V-E-E-N.” The conversation slowly turns confrontational, with the AI teacher going from a gentle “No, No, No!” to accusing Husk of cutting it off. Husk then tests how it reacts when he cuts it off himself, telling it to shut up, and the frowning avatar replies, “No! I am not going to shut up. You are my student.”

AI tools in classrooms have known reliability limits. According to FSR Inc., AI teaching assistants can increase efficiency by speeding up grading and personalizing feedback. However, FSR noted that AI systems are only as accurate as the data they are trained on, which can carry bias, and that errors in their responses can lead to confusion. An AI assistant that misinterprets a question may also provide misleading information.

The AI’s attitude unsettled viewers more than its spelling

Husk’s viewers latched onto the AI’s sudden emotive aggression when it was challenged. One user noted, “The way she says no no NO makes me actually afraid that they’re going to kill us all.” In the same vein, a user asked, “Oh why is she getting so angry.” Another user found the AI’s emotional reaction “hilarious and terrifying.”

Others saw the interaction as proof of AI’s failings. As one person wrote, “This is what AI companies want to replace real teachers with.” Another person joked, “you found the weapon againt A.I…. its seventeen, human race got a chance.Now we need a secret language with all seventeen.”

FSR Inc. says educators need training to understand the limitations of these systems and should treat them as supplements rather than replacements. It also notes that human oversight is vital because teachers bring empathy and professional judgment that AI cannot replicate, and that overreliance on the technology could undermine the human side of teaching. One professor has already used a hidden midterm line to catch students relying on AI for their essays.

At the end of his interaction, Husk had his own takeaway. As he noted in the caption, “I’m learning a lot.”

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