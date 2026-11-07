A UFO researcher says a 23-foot object passed within 82 feet of the International Space Station in NASA footage, and nobody at NASA said a word

UFO researcher Scott Waring claimed an unidentified object came within 82 feet of the International Space Station in NASA footage from Oct. 15, as reported by the Daily Mail. He estimated the disc-shaped object was about 23 feet across and claimed it was big enough to cause serious damage had it collided with the station.

Waring, who runs the website UFO Sightings Daily, said the footage showed a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship approaching the station. He claimed nobody involved in the mission acknowledged the object. “The crew on board the DragonX said nothing about it, not NASA control, not even the station itself,” he said.

Waring also claimed the footage shows another object moving erratically around the Dragon spacecraft. “Do you see how they’re moving very oddly? Moving like no aircraft we’ve ever seen or spacecraft. It doesn’t conform to physics the way humans expect things to. The way it moves is bizarre,” he said in a YouTube video.

NASA didn’t mention anything unusual

The Dragon flew the mission uncrewed and docked autonomously, delivering more than 6,300 pounds of science and supplies to the station, according to NASA. The agency made no mention of a UFO or a near collision.

Waring’s claim comes after the release of the government’s UFO files and amid other reported sightings. An airline passenger reportedly filmed a triangular UFO over Utah, and another triangular object was recorded near a volcano in Mexico.

A British Airways jet carrying 256 passengers also reportedly came within 50 feet of a mysterious object over England. Pilots flying over Ohio reportedly photographed a pill-shaped object they couldn’t identify.

NASA does keep watch for objects that could threaten the station. The U.S. Space Surveillance Network routinely tracks objects generally larger than 10 centimeters, and the station normally maneuvers away when a tracked object is projected to pass within a few miles and the chance of a collision tops one in 10,000, according to NASA’s Orbital Debris Program Office.

Debris in low Earth orbit travels at roughly 15,700 to 17,900 mph, and the station’s critical U.S. components are shielded to withstand pieces up to about one centimeter across. The station has performed 41 collision avoidance maneuvers since 1999.

Waring admitted he can’t prove the objects are alien spacecraft, but said he still believes he captured something extraordinary. “Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe this isn’t a UFO,” he said. “But for me, this just confirms that intelligent life is out there.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy