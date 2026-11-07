The Alexander brothers were sentenced to 30 years each, and now a report says their camp paid two writers $25,000 to cast doubt on their accusers

On Oct. 27, Oren, Alon, and Tal Alexander were each sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in New York for sex trafficking and other crimes. Now, their publicist has said that two writers were paid to produce sympathetic coverage of the brothers ahead of their trial. The payments were reportedly part of a wider public relations campaign aimed at discrediting the women who brought allegations against the brothers.

The New York Times reported that it reviewed invoices of $15,000 and $10,000 from two separate writers. Juda Engelmayer, the publicist for the brothers, told the outlet that these writers were paid to create sympathetic media coverage for the brothers. The Times reported that one of the writers confirmed receiving the funds.

Documents reviewed by the Times show that Engelmayer requested payment from Oren Alexander through family members and a lawyer to cover the costs of the media strategy. Engelmayer defended the practice, stating in an email, “Trying to get journalists and legal commentators interested in examining the entire case, including the defense’s arguments, is a perfectly legitimate part of defending someone in the public arena.”

The Alexander brothers continue to maintain their innocence

According to PEOPLE, the three brothers were convicted in March of sex trafficking, rape, and other charges. U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald stated that “The defendants preyed on women and young girls, using drugs and violence to incapacitate them so they could rape them.” He further noted that the defendants used their social status and careers to “conceal the danger they posed.” The brothers, who were sentenced to 30 years each on Oct. 27, maintain their innocence and reportedly plan to appeal.

Dear @FBI and @FBIDirectorKash,



The New York Times @nytimes @debra_kamin just reported that the Alexander brothers’ publicist, Juda Engelmayer @judae, paid writers $15,000 and $10,000 to publish articles attacking the women who accused the brothers of rape. One of those articles… — Everett Stern (@EverettStern1) November 4, 2026

The Times reported that the writers published posts aimed at dispelling claims made by the accusers. Daniel Mael, a podcaster and Substack author, received $15,000 and traveled to attend the trial, where he posted content criticizing the motives of the women on the stand.

Mael reportedly called claims that he was hired by the brothers “a complete and total fabrication,” insisting that he was independent. He acknowledged receiving “a modest financial contribution” from Engelmayer “toward the costs of investigating and reporting on the Alexander allegations.”

Frank Parlato, the other writer, published an article on his personal digital news platform suggesting that one of the accusers fabricated her allegations. When asked about the payment, Parlato told the Times, “Nobody tells me what to write,” and that “I write what I believe is true.” Engelmayer said he was aware that the lawyer Jason Goldman had paid Parlato.

The Alexander brothers didn't just fight their sex-trafficking case in court: Documents suggest they quietly paid for backup online. Records reviewed by the New York Times… https://t.co/BrAMVpDU2i — Newser (@Newser) November 5, 2026

The Times noted that Goldman did not dispute that an invoice existed but said he could not recall whether he had paid the writer directly. The outlet also reported that the brothers hired a public relations firm that has been linked to smear campaigns in Hollywood, and that the firm created a website claiming the trial was a conspiracy to take down the brothers.

Engelmayer, who has represented figures like Harvey Weinstein, reportedly said, “In this world, everything is pay to play.” The brothers have also reportedly hired Alan Dershowitz to assist with their case, though he has said he has not sought a presidential pardon for them.

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