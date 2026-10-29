New York judge compares three wealthy brothers to ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ as she sentences them to 30 years for sex trafficking

Alon, Tal, and Oren Alexander were each sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Tuesday for sex trafficking and other crimes. The sentencing followed a dramatic fall from grace for the three men, who were once known for their high-profile status in New York and Miami. Tal and Oren, both luxury real estate brokers, and their brother Alon, an executive at their family security firm, faced their victims during an emotional hearing in a Manhattan courtroom.

According to CNN, the sentencing concludes a case in which prosecutors detailed a long-standing pattern of the brothers using their wealth to lure women to luxury locations. Once there, they allegedly used force or drugs to rape victims who were often unconscious or incapacitated.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni reportedly likened the trio to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, noting that while their supporters wrote letters describing them as gentlemen, the women who testified painted a picture of “sadistic, misogynistic sexual predators.” During the hearing, the judge stated, “Either all of those women are in the wrong line of work because they should all be actresses, or they were telling the truth and they were assaulted and drugged. And I credit [the] latter.”

Victims told the court they are not disposable

The courtroom was packed with victims and supporters, many of whom delivered powerful impact statements. Per CNN, one victim, using the pseudonym Katie Moore, told the court, “These men spent years treating women and girls as though our lives, body, voices, humanity meant nothing. But we are not disposable and they are not untouchable.”

Another woman, identified as Isa Brooks, reportedly described the trauma of being raped by two of the brothers and their friends as a teen. “I cry for the innocence of that terrified 16-year-old and stand for her today,” she said. “I grieve the girl that I was.”

The Alexander brothers, Oren, Tal and Alon, were sentenced to 30 years in prison after they were convicted of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. One victim told the judge her rape “felt like an eternity of terror.” @AaronKatersky reports. https://t.co/LPVQjQVejR pic.twitter.com/3DtC9NXGKU — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 28, 2026

AP News reported that the brothers spoke at their sentencing and maintained their innocence when addressing the court. Oren Alexander insisted that “My brothers and I have never drugged or assaulted anyone. We never trafficked anyone for sex and we never conspired to hurt anyone.”

Alon Alexander also reportedly denied the charges, telling the judge, “I’m not a perfect man, but I’m innocent of these charges.” He claimed that he was just living a party life and had changed long before his arrest.

In response to these denials, Caproni told the men, “That’s entirely a lie and you all know it.” She further remarked that their conduct was “monstrous” and “shameful and degenerate.” The trial featured testimony from 11 women, who were among at least 70 women prosecutors said were assaulted by one or more of the brothers.

Three brothers, twins Alon Alexander and Oren Alexander, 39, and Tal Alexander, 40, convicted of exploiting their access to wealth and high society in New York and Miami to drug and rape women were each sentenced to 30 years in prison https://t.co/5BYfn50Zyy — Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2026

The brothers were also ordered to pay fines of at least $300,000 each, per the Associated Press. Oren Alexander faces an additional $50,000 fine related to the production of child sexual abuse material by recording a video that prosecutors said showed him raping a minor.

AP News noted that the defense had reportedly asked for a 15-year sentence, arguing that the men had changed and were now dedicated family men, while the prosecution had pushed for life sentences. However, Caproni noted that it “strains credulity” to believe marriage could turn sexual predators into model gentlemen.

She also reportedly expressed her belief that the brothers would continue to be bad influences on one another. She indicated she would recommend that they be held near Miami but suggested that, if it were up to her, they would be sent to different lockups.

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