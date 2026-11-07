A Paralympian says she was offered $80 to turn her story into brand content, so she sent back a breakdown of the real cost

Paralympian Stefanie Reid (runjumpstefreid) said that a public relations company recently contacted her about a collaboration and offered her £60, or about $80, to create content for a brand. Reid, a Canadian and British track and field Paralympian, detailed the situation in a 15-slide carousel post on Instagram, explaining that the offer was for a 25-second reel intended to highlight resilience.

Reid said that the proposal asked her to connect her personal history, including losing part of her leg in a boating accident as a teenager, to the brand. Reid admitted she felt embarrassed and angry at first, noting, “Maybe that’s all my story is worth.” Instead of lashing out, she decided to send a detailed email breakdown to the company, which she shared with her viewers through screenshots.

In the email, Reid calculated that the project would require at least six hours of work, including filming, editing, and travel. She pointed out that her expenses for rink entry, parking, and petrol alone reached £27. She then factored in the United Kingdom minimum wage of £12.71 per hour, which came to £76.26 for six hours and brought the total to £103.26, or roughly $138, well over the £60 offer.

Reid then challenged the company on the value of her story

The screenshots of her email highlighted her 18-year career as an athlete, her work as an award-winning BBC and CBC broadcaster, and her audience of nearly 51,000 followers. She wrote, “So the 60 pounds isn’t simply paying for six hours of work. It’s also paying for the creative concept, production, access to an established audience, association with my personal brand, my endorsement of your client’s product, and the commercial use of my personal story that has taken more than 25 years to build.”

In the last few slides, Reid said the company ultimately declined to collaborate, citing a tight budget. Reid noted that while she did not land a better deal, she felt proud of backing herself and negotiating.

Her viewers took to the comments to share their support. One user noted that they had first read the offer as 60K and were shocked when they realized the real figure. They wrote, “I had to go look at the first slide again. then my jaw hit the floor at the audacity. your email was a class act. good job standing up for yourself and your hard work.” Another person told Reid, “That was a perfect response. if they don’t have a budget then don’t ask.”

Worries over shrinking take-home pay have also circulated online. Worksome noted that it is always important to know when to decline work. The company advises that freelancers should evaluate whether a job matches their market price and personal goals. When pay does not meet expectations, it is often better to move on rather than accept underpayment. Worksome suggests that freelancers who must say no should remain professional by thanking the client for the opportunity and providing a clear, valid reason for the decision.

Reid’s viewers were also in awe of her professional demeanor. One follower remarked, “I love that you didn’t name the PR agency or the brand. Not because I agree with their approach (it was insulting) but because two wrongs never make a right.” Another commenter wrote, “What people are willing to pay has absolutely no connection with what you are worth. Always remember that.”

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