An employee has explained how his salary increase, which sounds noteworthy, didn’t have much impact on his paycheck. As reported by The Nerd Stash, this employee said their annual salary increased by $6,000. However, when their paycheck arrived, they ended up with a $47 increase. This employee also appeared to mention what caused the minimal impact. No comments from their workplace were found.

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As described in their story, the employee said that one day they received an email mentioning a $6,000 annual salary increase. They claimed that while this wasn’t the “biggest” increase they’ve had, it still made them “happy,” as they would have extra to spend every month. However, the employee said, “Open enrollment happened,” due to which, “Health insurance went up, parking at work went up and a couple other payroll deductions changed too over 7 months.”

After this, when the employee compared his new paycheck with the older one, they were left with a $47 increase. The employee recalled, “My first paycheck with the new salary hit today and compared to my old paycheck I am taking home $47 more.” There’s no sign of a financial rant, as the employee also said that they are “not complaining” about their salary raise.

Employee sarcastically mentioned what they’ll be able to afford with the increase

After mentioning that they are not complaining about their raise, saying that “$47 is still $47.” The employee said it was “funny” to see a $6,000 increase turn into $47 by the time it reached their account. Then they also mentioned what they’ll be able to afford after this salary increase. They said, “For about five minutes I thought I was moving up in the world. Now I can afford one more grocery bag every two weeks.”

Their story gained significant traction on Reddit, garnering about 5,000 upvotes and over 900 comments with several people sharing their opinions on the salary concern. One person said, “Welcome to America moment. This explains the current state of things. Look at it this way, if you hadn’t got the raise you would be down that amount.” Another claimed, “$15-20/day where I work. Thankfully I don’t need the parking.”

Others seemed concerned as one of them stated, “I’m sorry OP. It’s so defeating! This is why I’ve slowed my pursuit of promotions. With the state of my organization, climbing any higher up the ladder would substantially increase my stress and the extra cash would not be worth the trade off to my mental health and free time.” The audience’s feedback consisted of similar ideas. The identity of the employee and their workplace remain unknown.

Their claims are not independently verified.

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