A Los Angeles comedian says she was left stunned after a 911 dispatcher hung up on her during a call to report a car accident. In a post that got hundreds of thousands of views, Nina Dicker (ninadicker) told her followers on Instagram and TikTok, “just had a man fail at being a 911 operator, and I’m gonna tell you about it before I put in an official complaint because what just happened?”

While seated in her car, Dicker told her viewers that she was at the Elysian Theater on Riverside when a motorcycle and a car collided. She described the location as a very dark street “where drivers are going anywhere between 25 to 1,000 miles per hour.” She said that after the accident, bystanders were using phone flashlights to direct traffic around the wreck because the vehicles were blocking the road.

Dicker said that she called 911, and the dispatcher asked if anyone was hurt or if city property had been damaged. When she answered no, she said the operator told her, “Okay, so it is like standard procedure that if no one’s injured and they haven’t hit any property, then you don’t really need a police officer out there.” She cut in to ask if the bystanders “have to continue to direct traffic,” which she said is when the operator responded, “Um, can I finish?”

Her question about directing traffic never got an answer

She said that he “proceeded to give me more useless information” and then dismissed her question. She said he eventually asked if the car could be moved before telling her they needed a tow. When he overheard the motorcyclist say he was fine, Dicker told her viewers that the operator said, “Okay, are we done here?” and then just hung up.

In the comments, many of Dicker’s viewers talked about how a 911 call should go. One user shared that their sister was a 911 operator and said, “you are not supposed to hang up during these calls.” Another commenter asked who would write the police report “IF A COP DOESNT COME????” A third commenter said that a person in an accident should never say they are fine, noting that “Most of the time it’s the adrenaline holding you or them together.”

Official guidance from Frederick County, Virginia, outlines that 911 is reserved for emergencies like serious medical issues, fires, or crimes in progress. Property damage accidents are generally directed to non-emergency lines. However, the guidelines emphasize that callers should never hang up until instructed to do so by the call taker.

A Chicago man said a paramedic warned him about jail time after he called 911 with pneumonia symptoms. Last year, after a bad call with 911, one Reddit user took to the platform to ask how they could report the call. The community’s first advice was to document the date and time of the call immediately. In the comments, a former officer advised calling the non-emergency line and clearly stating the intent to file a formal, documented complaint, as this helps ensure the incident is tracked and investigated.

Dicker mentioned in her video that in addition to filing an official complaint, she had half a mind to call back and ask for the same operator just to continue the conversation. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the 911 operator’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Dicker’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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