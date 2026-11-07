A man says he posed as a 12-year-old online to catch a predator, only for a real 12-year-old boy to show up at his house

A TikTok creator named Derek (@derekcasperwalker) says his attempt to catch an online predator ended with a child showing up at his house. He posted the video on October 31 with the caption “How did this even happen?” and it has drawn over two million views.

The clip runs about a minute and shows Derek sitting in his car, talking to the camera. He says he was posing online as a 12-year-old boy, and the person he was messaging told him he was on his way over. Once that person arrived, Derek says, it was a real 12-year-old boy who believed he’d been chatting with another kid his age. The video shows only Derek telling the story, and his account hasn’t been independently verified.

Derek says he was “flabbergasted” and had to come up with something on the spot. Because Halloween was “like tomorrow,” he pretended the boy was a trick-or-treater. The boy then asked whether Derek’s son or brother was home, and Derek told him he had the wrong house. Thousands of viewers replied, and many of them joked that Derek was the one with explaining to do.

Several of the most-liked replies joke that Derek is getting his version out before anyone else can. Others wrote that they didn’t believe him, and a few asked outright whether the video was a confession.

The top comment imagines “telling a fake story in case someone catches me in the future.” Another viewer wrote, “Listen I don’t think your a bad guy,” while a third summed up the clip as “if I report first im safe.” Some people repeated Derek’s own words back to him, and one called his “halloween came early” line “a wild sentence.”

Viewers question details of Derek’s story

Other commenters asked how the meetup actually worked. Several wanted to know who drove the boy to Derek’s house, and some noticed that Derek said “he opened the door,” which made it sound as if Derek was the visitor.

“Didn’t you say he came to your house?” one person asked. Another wrote that most people trying to catch predators “don’t tell the predator to meet them at their own residence.” A few others said Derek should have asked the boy how old he was before things got that far.

The mix-up reminded some viewers of TV comedy. One asked whether South Park had made an episode about it, and another said there was “a George Lopez episode of this exact situation.” Others asked whether YouTuber JiDion had seen the clip yet, with one person writing that they’d “wait till jidion see this.” Derek’s video doesn’t say whether he contacted the boy’s family or anyone else after the boy left.

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