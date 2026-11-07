A former gym worker says a friendly member who always bought drinks asked for her number, then his partner DMed her about their ‘like, seven kids’

A former gym front desk worker said a friendly regular who bought a drink every visit asked for her number, then his partner reached out to her, and Virgo later learned the couple had “like, seven kids together.” A TikToker named Virgo shared the story in a TikTok, claiming the man was hiding his family along with hundreds of dollars in unpaid membership fees, as reported by Daily Dot.

Virgo said the man was friendly with everyone at the gym, so she assumed it was just his nature to be kind and talkative. Each time he came in, she said, he would buy a drink, chat with her for a bit, and then head off to work out.

Eventually, he asked for her number, and Virgo, who was newly single at the time, gave it to him. She said he later texted her something she described as “freaky s***,” so she decided not to respond.

That was not the DM she expected

Some time later, Virgo noticed the man had not been to the gym in a while. She then found an Instagram message request from a woman she didn’t know, which read, “see you at the gym, bookie.”

Virgo said she responded, and the woman asked whether she knew a man, giving his full legal name rather than the name he had used at the gym. “I was like, yeah, I do know him. Like, why? What’s up?” Virgo said. The woman then told her he was her man, and Virgo said that while she wasn’t sure if they were married, they had “like, seven kids together.”

Virgo said she had no idea the man had a partner or children and immediately started apologizing. She told the woman that the two had only talked at the gym and exchanged numbers, and that she never answered his text.

Virgo said the woman told her this was something he did regularly. The woman also told her he bought drinks whenever he visited because he hadn’t been paying his membership fees, and Virgo said she was able to confirm he owed the gym hundreds of dollars. The man’s side of the story could not be independently verified.

The woman later apologized for initially lashing out at Virgo, and the two continued talking. “This is a grown a** man. Like, you are too f****** old to be doing s*** like that,” Virgo said.

The story led viewers to debate whether gyms are common places for people to cheat on their partners. Several commenters argued infidelity has more to do with the person than the location, with one writing, “A cheater will cheat. Doesn’t matter the location.”

Others praised Virgo for how she handled the situation when the man’s partner reached out. One commenter wrote that they loved that she was a “girls girl” and wished more women were like her.

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