Woman ended 5-year friendship with best friend who admitted to cheating on her fiancé with gym trainer

A TikTok user recently shared a story about ending a five-year friendship after discovering her best friend was cheating on her fiancé with a personal trainer, the Daily Dot reported. The creator, who goes by the name Olive and posts under the handle @thatspicygworl, detailed the breakdown of her relationship with her friend Anna.

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Olive and Anna first met at a book club five years ago. According to Olive, Anna had long been focused on marriage, even keeping a spreadsheet of potential wedding venues before she was engaged. When Anna met her fiancé, Alex, things moved quickly. Anna famously enforced a 90-day rule in her dating life, telling Alex that if he did not propose within three months, she would move on. Alex met the deadline, and the two became engaged.

Excitement for the wedding eventually led Anna to start hitting the gym with Olive to get in shape for the big day. Things took a turn when Anna began training with a 25-year-old personal trainer named Alan. Olive noted that Alan had a reputation for being a flirt at the gym, and she grew suspicious when Anna started booking private sessions with him. Olive grew concerned as the focus of their conversations shifted from wedding planning to how often the trainer spotted her during workouts.

Viewers weighed in on the boundaries of friendship and personal integrity

The situation reached a breaking point during a girls’ night out. Olive noticed through a shared location app that Anna had skipped the gathering to visit the trainer at his farmhouse. The next morning, Alex called Olive because he was unable to reach his fiancée. When confronted, Anna attempted to claim her GPS had led her to the trainer’s house by mistake. Once she was cornered, Anna accused Olive of not being a girls girl and claimed she was choosing a man over her best friend.

Olive stood her ground, telling Anna that she could no longer trust her and that she intended to inform Alex of the truth. She explained her position in a video, stating, “Before you tell me that I’m not a girl’s girl, just hear me out.”

The story resonated with thousands of people on TikTok, where the consensus has been largely in support of Olive. Many users argued that honesty is the baseline for any friendship. One viewer commented, “telling him doesn’t mean you’re not a girls girl. it means you’re consistent with your morals.” Another user agreed, noting that Anna appeared to be more interested in the wedding than the actual marriage.

Others emphasized the importance of saving Alex from a future divorce, with one person writing, “I would absolutely tell Alex, I will take a friend’s secret to the grave but not if it’s them cheating, it’s morally wrong, break up with him then start a new relationship, cheating is not nessacary [sic].”

It is clear that for many, the line is drawn at infidelity. While it is always difficult to end a long-term friendship, Olive felt that revealing the truth to Alex was the only way to remain consistent with her own values.

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