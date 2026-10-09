UTSA played a rival coach’s crowd-noise jab on the jumbotron in the final seconds, then scored the game-winning touchdown

As first highlighted by BroBible, UTSA played a clip of USF head coach Brian Hartline questioning its crowd noise on the jumbotron during the final seconds of a win over USF. USF had called a final timeout with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter.

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In the clip, Hartline questioned how the Alamodome could get so loud without a large number of people in the stands. The video sent the home crowd into a frenzy right before the decisive play.

UTSA then chose not to kick a field goal to win as time expired, instead scoring a touchdown out of a formation with eight offensive linemen. The win leaves the Roadrunners alone at the top of the AAC standings.

The Alamodome has faced allegations of using fake crowd noise for years. Because the venue is a concrete dome, it naturally produces more sound than open-air stadiums, even when attendance is not high.

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, on the Alamodome crowd noise allegations: “I don't think they really believe that. I mean, the president that hired me and the AD that hired me, they would never do that. Jeff Traylor would find a way to pump noise in here. Those two won't let me.” pic.twitter.com/VXzyIlvrrg — Greg Luca (@GregLuca) October 9, 2026

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has rejected the allegations, saying he would love to use fake crowd noise if he could. He noted that the administration in San Antonio refuses to cheat and that the AAC does not permit teams to pump in artificial sound during standard competition. Traylor said his team has to ignore the constant accusations and focus on winning football games. Tension between football teams does not always stay on the field, as a football handshake line brawl showed.

Hartline’s comments appeared to take a shot at the Roadrunners for failing to draw a large crowd, while also reviving the debate over artificial sound. UTSA announced an attendance of 17,632 for the game.

That total was up from the previous home game against Colorado State and from a Thursday night game in 2025. It was still the fourth-lowest total since 2021.

Traylor thanked the fans for their energy, but said his players were still a bit disappointed by the number of empty seats. He said he tried to prepare them by pointing to other local entertainment options like the Spurs or the Cowboys.

Traylor also said he hopes other coaches follow Hartline’s lead, because he loved the extra motivation it gave his players.

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