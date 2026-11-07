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Category:
News
True Crime

An alleged gunman drove onto a busy square in Krakow, Poland, and opened fire on the crowd and a passing tram, killing at least 6 people

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Saqib Soomro
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Published: Nov 7, 2026 04:30 pm

Four women and two men are among the six people killed after an alleged gunman drove onto a busy square in Krakow, Poland, and opened fire. Małopolska Police said officers responded to the scene within 23 seconds of the incident being reported.

As reported by TMZ, the shooting unfolded around 3 PM local time when the suspect drove onto Rynek Glowny square and allegedly opened fire on the crowd and a passing tram. Krakow’s public transportation operator, MPK Krakow, confirmed on X, “According to the information we have, neither the passengers nor the driver were injured.”

Around a dozen people, including police officers, were initially treated for injuries, and regional police later updated that number to at least 15. As detailed by ABC7, the suspect was shot and wounded during a gunfight with officers a short distance from the initial violence.

Police found far more than one weapon in the suspect’s car

Police identified the suspect as a Polish citizen. He was transported to a nearby hospital, and his current condition is unclear. Małopolska Police also denied reports of a second suspect, confirming that “The only known perpetrator of the incident is in police custody.”

Katarzyna Cisło, a spokesperson for Krakow police, said the suspect was wearing military-style camouflage clothing, though it was not an official military uniform. She added that he was allegedly armed with an AR-15-style rifle, and police found a variety of other weapons and ammunition inside his vehicle.

Two police officers were wounded in the attack. Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said, “One officer was shot, and the other is in very critical condition: 3 gunshot wounds. Surgery is underway.”

Emergency services moved to secure the area, urging people to stay clear of sections where police officers and rescue workers were operating. Gunfire at busy public landmarks has drawn international attention, including a shooting at Teotihuacán pyramids in Mexico.

President Karol Nawrocki expressed his condolences to the victims and everyone affected by the attack. He said he was in contact with the relevant services and expected a full clarification of the circumstances, adding that the Head of the National Security Bureau was on the way to Krakow.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said police are “investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack.” In another post on X, Tusk offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected and praised the “heroic police officers who risked their lives.”

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose called the shooting “a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland.” He added, “America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the attack.

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Author
Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
Lead AOTF & Syndication Editor
Saqib Soomro is the Lead and Syndication Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, heading the writing team and the site’s syndicated coverage. He has been writing professionally since 2022, starting in gaming media at outlets including Pro Game Guides, DualShockers, WePC, Gamepur, and eXputer before moving into news on politics, entertainment, true crime, and internet culture. He is also studying law at the University of London. Reach him at [email protected].
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