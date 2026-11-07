A woman says she opened a can of Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli expiring in July 2027, only to find the sauce solidified into rubbery chunks

A Minneapolis woman says she found an unexpected surprise inside a can of Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli. Instead of pouring out in sauce, the contents allegedly emerged as solid, rubbery chunks that looked nothing like a typical meal.

As first highlighted by BroBible, the woman, who goes by sophistrom on TikTok, documented the experience in a video that has drawn nearly 2 million views. She explained that she considers the product a favorite, but the state of the food inside this particular can left her terrified.

During the video, she noted the expiration date printed on the packaging was July 23, 2027. This means the item was well within its shelf life when she opened it.

The ravioli clearly did not want to leave that can

The footage shows her attempting to empty the container, but the food remained stuck inside. She had to shake the can vigorously before the contents slid out in large, solid sections, accompanied by a thin, watery red liquid.

During the process, she exclaimed, “What the f*** is that?” She then added, “For those of you who aren’t familiar with this product… this is supposed to be tomato sauce, and the raviolis are supposed to be suspended in there.”

Viewers expressed horror at the state of the ravioli. One user commented, “I knew something was wrong when you slammed the can down, and nothing flew out.” Another person suggested the meal looked like 3D-printed food.

Many commenters linked the incident to a perceived decline in food safety standards. Some users claimed there is no longer an FDA, while others remarked that they miss having food safety regulations. Online debate over how food should look has also surrounded a viral video about farm-fresh chicken’s appearance.

Expiration dates do not always guarantee that a product will remain in perfect condition, as issues during manufacturing or storage can change its consistency. The U.S. Department of Agriculture advises against eating canned food that looks or smells unusual, or using cans that leak, bulge, or have significant dents. Temperature fluctuations and improper storage can also affect quality, which is why the agency recommends keeping canned items in cool, dry locations.

While users online pointed to changes in FDA regulations as a possible reason, the FDA announced plans in July 2025 to revoke or propose revoking 52 food standards. These covered items like canned fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and macaroni products. However, these rules primarily focus on food composition and production characteristics rather than safety, and removing them does not eliminate safety requirements for manufacturers.

A January 2026 Government Accountability Office report noted that the FDA established nine major rules under the Food Safety Modernization Act. These rules require companies to identify and address potential food safety hazards.

There is no direct link between the FDA policy changes and this specific can of ravioli. BroBible reached out to sophistrom and Conagra Brands for comment, and no response has been shared yet.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the claims, as they originate solely from a TikTok video, and Conagra Brands has not publicly responded.

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