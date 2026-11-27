A fan in a Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey was seen throwing a punch at the Rams-Packers game, then the section erupted and $22 beers started flying

A fan wearing a Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey was seen throwing a punch in the stands at SoFi Stadium during the Rams’ 26-13 win over the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve, and the whole section erupted into a brawl. In a video posted on X, the man in a red Brady jersey and a black hat appears to throw a punch at someone to his right before the fight spreads, as reported by the New York Post.

Men and women wearing both Rams and Packers jerseys quickly got involved, with punches flying from seemingly every direction. Security eventually stepped in to break up the fight. At one point, a woman holding a young child can be seen trying to get away from the melee.

Some spectators responded by pouring beer on the people fighting, at a stadium where a beer can cost $22. It is unclear what started the fight or whether anyone was arrested.

The Rams were throwing their weight around too

The man in the jersey stood out in a crowd of Rams blue and Packers green, wearing the colors of Brady, who has since retired and launched a coconut water line. On the field, the Rams leaned heavily on their running game, carrying the ball 47 times for 241 yards. Running back Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 184 yards.

A massive brawl breaks out between Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium, with people shoving, grabbing hair, and throwing beer cans as bystanders record the fight. pic.twitter.com/zv5wZspkWy — WePostClips (@WePostClips) November 26, 2026

Los Angeles held the ball for 40 minutes and 40 seconds, including 23 minutes and 45 seconds of the second half. The Packers had it for just 19 minutes and 20 seconds.

The win improved the Rams to 7-4 and gave them their fifth straight victory, moving them back into the NFC playoff picture.

SoFi Stadium has seen fan fights caught on video before. In October 2023, a video posted on X showed a Chargers fan in a Justin Herbert jersey and a Raiders fan in a Howie Long jersey pushing and shoving during a game, according to Fox News. The Chargers fan threw a punch that knocked the Raiders fan down, then pushed him down the steps before another fan separated them. Both fans went back to their seats.

The SoFi brawl also came days after a 36-year-old Cowboys fan, Mario Narro, died following a pregame fight at AT&T Stadium before the 49ers-Cowboys game, per Fox News. Police said Narro fell during the fight, stayed for the game, and later complained of pain before he was taken to a hospital. His family said he died there on Wednesday. Arlington police are treating the case as a death investigation and said no fans were arrested or charged in connection with any fights.

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