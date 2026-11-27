A Florida woman in a ‘Retired Drug Dealer’ T-shirt is charged with intent to sell cocaine, and deputies say her backpack held a handwritten list

A Florida woman wearing a “Retired Drug Dealer” T-shirt has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Deputies allegedly found crack cocaine and a handwritten list of names and dollar amounts in her backpack. Angela Moore was arrested in Citrus County, Florida, during a traffic stop, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for failing to stay in its lane, and the driver agreed to a search. When Moore stepped out of the back seat, the deputy allegedly noticed a cut straw on her seat. She allegedly tried to hide it with her jacket.

During the search, the deputy found a backpack belonging to Moore. Inside, deputies allegedly found crack cocaine, a digital scale, and about 150 small plastic baggies, along with the handwritten list. The sheriff’s office said the list appeared consistent with narcotics transactions.

The shirt did not help

Staff at a local detention facility allegedly found more cut straws hidden in Moore’s underwear during a search, as reported by FOX13. Deputies said those straws tested positive for fentanyl. Records show Moore was already on probation at the time of the stop and had active warrants for her arrest.

A woman wearing a shirt reading “Retired Drug Dealer” was arrested in Florida on Friday and charged with several drug-related offenses, including intent to sell. https://t.co/aZMPU9G7b3 pic.twitter.com/VqTBLeSL25 — WKRG (@WKRG) November 26, 2026

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Moore in the shirt, making hers the latest Florida arrest to spread online after a Villages driver’s bodycam arrest. “Sometimes your T-shirt picks the wrong day to make a statement,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Under Florida law, possession of cocaine with intent to sell is a second-degree felony that carries up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to FindLaw. Simple possession, regardless of the amount, is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The quantity of cocaine or other evidence may suggest an intent to sell. First-time offenders charged with simple possession may be offered a diversion program or probation instead of prison.

Moore faces charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introducing contraband into a detention facility. She is also being held on charges related to her active warrants and a probation violation. It is unclear whether the driver will face any charges. The sheriff’s office did not release the driver’s identity or the roadway where the stop took place.

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