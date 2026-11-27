A woman says her boyfriend said he’d been outside for a few minutes, but a clip on her PlayStation was timestamped hours before she got home

A TikToker named BellaDonna said her then-boyfriend claimed he had only been waiting outside her home for a few minutes, but a gameplay clip on her PlayStation was timestamped hours before she got home. She said in a TikTok that he eventually admitted he had copied her house key. She said he had been letting himself in to play video games while she was at work, as reported by Daily Dot.

Bella said she worked about an hour away from home, while her boyfriend lived with his parents a couple of blocks from her. She said he regularly waited for her in his car after she finished work. One day she came home to find him waiting as usual. Since they often played the same video game, they went inside and turned on her PlayStation.

She said he showed her a recording of himself playing the game and mentioned that it had just received an update. Bella said the update had come out the day before, when she had been with him the entire time and they hadn’t played. “Well, that’s a little weird,” she said she thought.

Bella said she started to suspect he had been inside before she arrived, so she asked how long he had been waiting outside. He allegedly claimed he had pulled up just a few minutes before she did. She said she then asked to see the controller and checked the timestamp on the recording he had shown her.

She said she had arrived home at 2:30 AM, but the recording was timestamped 11:37 PM the previous day. When she asked whether he had a key to her home, he allegedly denied it and kept denying it when she pressed him. Bella said she then pointed to the timestamp and asked how he could have recorded gameplay before she got home without access to her PlayStation.

She said he finally admitted to having a copied key. He allegedly told her he had made the duplicate a few months earlier, when he borrowed her car to get it cleaned. Bella said she realized he had been coming into her home while she was at work for about three months to play video games.

She also said that whenever she texted him that she was on her way home, he would pretend to be leaving his parents’ house to meet her. Bella claimed he was actually leaving her home. She said he would lock the door behind him and then act as though he was walking in with her for the first time that day.

Commenters on the storytime were stunned that she hadn’t noticed sooner. It comes weeks after another creator’s account of a boyfriend who suddenly vanished. “I’m genuinely shocked he kept it clean enough that you didn’t notice sooner,” one person wrote. Another said, “This would’ve bothered me so much. I’d question myself like how did I miss things being moved or eaten?”

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