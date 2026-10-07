A woman says her boyfriend left their hotel room for a 40-minute secret call, then told her he loved her that week while trying to win back his ex

TikToker Gabriella (@gabbeyjean) says her boyfriend left their hotel room for 40 minutes to take a call that she later learned came from his ex-girlfriend, who he was trying to win back, as reported by Chip Chick. In her video, she describes a week she planned as a romantic getaway and says the relationship continued for roughly three years afterward.

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Gabriella says she invited the man to stay with her for a week about five months into dating him. They were not officially a couple at the time and were traveling back and forth to see each other once a month, she says. She says he was an athlete with a busy week, and she surprised him with romantic gestures, including a masseuse who came to their hotel room.

The man has not been identified, and the account has not been independently verified. Gabriella says she assumed he was tired, as the drive to the hotel was unpleasant and he was rude to her the entire time. She says he napped, so they missed their plans for the night, and that when he woke up his phone began buzzing nonstop.

Reaction to the video has been sympathetic toward Gabriella and critical of her boyfriend, with many viewers arguing she should have walked away. One commenter wrote that within those 40 minutes she would have “packed my things and left him there,” while another said they feared she “should have left the hotel that night.”

According to Gabriella, she was annoyed and told him to answer the phone. He stood up, held the phone away so she could not see the screen, took a hotel key card, and left the room. He was gone for 40 minutes, she says, and she considered leaving him stranded but did not.

Others focused on his behavior. One viewer wrote that “when a man begins being mean, he has another person he’s giving his attention to,” and another said that if he was “lying about other things,” he was lying when he said he loved her. A third commenter told her to “run girl and don’t look back.”

When he returned, Gabriella says he tried to brush past how long he had been away, which led to an argument and an explanation she calls clearly a lie. She moved on, as she wanted to spend the rest of the week together, and they said they loved each other for the first time on the seventh day.

She says she eventually learned the truth because he confessed. According to Gabriella, the calls came from his ex-girlfriend, whom he had described as “crazy.” She says he had mailed the ex a letter to try to win her back and reached out to her on LinkedIn because she had blocked him on every other platform. The ex then unblocked him and called to give him another chance, the TikTok user says.

He “spent 40 minutes on the phone with her, discussing if they were going to try things again,” Gabriella says. He then spent the next eight days with her, telling her he loved her while going back and forth with his ex. However, she says the two stayed together for two and a half or three years after that. Another hotel story went viral when a woman said her Hilton room didn’t exist.

Not every commenter faulted Gabriella. One told her to “give yourself some grace,” another wrote that they were sorry this happened to her, and a third thanked her for sharing her experience for the younger girls. One commenter noted that some viewers seemed to think the story was recent.

Several others shared similar stories, including one viewer who said a long distance relationship ended when she found out he had cheated, and another who described a cycle of “triangulation” meant to make a partner jealous. However, some replies were more skeptical, as one viewer simply asked, “Why did u not leave.”

Gabriella’s video is captioned “stories I never thought I’d tell,” and she adds that she knows she was foolish for staying. The video remains on her account, where the comment section could keep growing as more viewers share their own stories of partners who disappeared to take secret calls.

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