A woman says she picked her husband up after 15 years in prison, and his prison ‘boyfriend’ was waiting in the parking lot in a black G-Wagon

A TikToker who posts as @psaalms11 says she went to pick up her husband after 15 years in prison and found a man waiting in the parking lot who she says had been in a relationship with him behind bars, as reported by Chip Chick. The two men then got into a fight while she watched from the car, according to her account.

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The woman says she and her husband had been together for three years before he went to prison, and that she stayed by his side throughout the sentence, writing to him and sending money. The husband has not been identified, and the account has not been independently verified.

She says that at one point he asked her to send adult pictures, which she refused because someone could get hold of them and compromise her privacy. By the seven year mark she decided to send some, and soon afterward she began receiving letters from other prisoners. Her video is captioned “Story time when I went to pick my husband up from jail and his boyfriend was there also.”

She says letters from other inmates told her that her husband had a girlfriend in prison.

The TikTok user says she was confused about how the inmates knew her address and confronted her husband, who acted as if he did not know what was happening. In her telling, the letters appeared to be written in code, and one came from a man who was trying to make a move on her and revealed that her husband had a girlfriend.

@psaalms11 Story time when I went to pick my husband up from jail and his boyfriend was there also #storytime #fyp ♬ original sound – Psaalms

About eight years in, she says her financial situation changed and she could no longer send her husband as much money or write to him, though letters kept arriving. One inmate kept writing about the husband’s girlfriend. “So, I’m putting two and two together from letters and all that from the other inmates,” she says, concluding that her husband “was messing with a dude in prison.”

On release day, she says she waited in the parking lot for 30 minutes before loud music began booming from a black G-Wagon. A couple of hours later her husband finally appeared and they reunited. She says they hugged and kissed, and he opened her car door for her. Another relationship story, about a situationship left on read, also drew hundreds of requests for updates.

As she buckled her seatbelt, she says, the man from the G-Wagon walked up to her husband. “They talk for a little bit, and then they just start fighting,” she says. She says she watched the fight so the men could work it out between themselves, and that after a while the man returned to his car and her husband got into hers.

At home, she says her husband explained that he and the man were not really involved with each other or sleeping together. He claimed the man was his “girlfriend” in prison for certain reasons, she says, and that it was something he did in prison rather than a sign that he is gay. She says she accepted the explanation and that the couple remain together.

However, she says she has seen no signs of him being with other men since his release, and she has not named the man from the parking lot. The husband has not responded publicly to her account, and the video remains on her account, where viewers can still weigh in on her story and on how she handled the moment in the parking lot.

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