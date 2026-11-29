31-year-old student sat alone on a German playground bench to cry, then officers handed her a $27 summons for not having a child with her

A 31-year-old master’s student in Germany was recently fined $27 by park enforcement officers for sitting on a bench while crying. The woman, identified as Hana, was dealing with significant academic and financial stress when she visited Gelsenkirchen’s Glückaufpark on October 25 to call her aunt for support. According to the NY Post, she had noted, “I just wanted to be alone and not be seen by anyone.”

Three officers from the Municipal Public Order Service then reportedly approached the student and issued the summons because the bench she occupied was designated specifically for families with children. The US Sun reported that park benches near the playground can only be used by parents and guardians if they have a child with them. Thus, any unaccompanied adult breaks community rules and violates Section 12 of the Gelsenkirchen Public Order Ordinance.

The NY Post noted that the officers approached Hana and asked if any of the children playing nearby were hers. When she said no, they demanded her identification and then issued her a written warning. “Where is the humanity in that? When you see someone crying, you could at least ask first: ‘Are you okay? Do you need help?’” Hana asked. “And then they could have politely explained that you’re not allowed to sit there without children.”

The enforcement of the rule triggered local backlash

According to NY Post, Gelsenkirchen residents believed that the ordinance enforcement was excessive and illogical. One park pedestrian noted, “I’ve lived here for 64 years and have always sat on that bench.” They added that no one had ever come by to check on them. Wiebke Wexeler of the town’s Green Party council faction stated, “We must not reach a point where an overly rigid interpretation of rules restricts the quality of life in public spaces or criminalizes citizens over trivialities.”

Stressed grad student, 31, fined for crying on playground bench in Germany without a kid: report https://t.co/mMkJu4dB3D pic.twitter.com/TkM9sIfwEb — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2026

Considering that children are rarely left alone, Hana reportedly acknowledged that safety regulations are important. She said, “You hear about children being abducted all the time.” However, she still felt that the current approach is excessive. “Laws and humanity shouldn’t be mutually exclusive,” she said.

She reportedly stated that she could have just been told that she wasn’t allowed to sit on the bench and she would have left, per The US Sun. Hana further described the penalty as a cash grab rather than a legitimate safety measure, stating, “Making people aware of misconduct and deterring it is okay, I think, but it shouldn’t serve as a source of revenue.”

Local government officials, however, defended the actions of the officers. A spokesperson for the city council said, “The warning fine of €25 represents a comparatively mild and proportionate measure.” Per the Post, any person over the age of 14 caught resting on park playgrounds faces fines of up to nearly $60. Simon Nowack, a Gelsenkirchen City Council member, stated, “Children’s playgrounds are for children. Therefore, adults without children are generally prohibited from staying there.”

While there is a sign at the park that outlines these rules and the age limit, the outlet noted that it doesn’t explicitly state that adults without children are prohibited from sitting there. Meanwhile, Hana opted to pay the fine, fearing that the cost would balloon if left unpaid.

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