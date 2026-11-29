The Pentagon spent $81,525,406 to help the DHS hold tens of thousands of ‘criminal aliens’ at Guantanamo Bay, but it’s only held 849 migrants so far

The U.S. Defense Department has spent over $81 million to support Department of Homeland Security operations at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, even though the facility has held only 849 migrants since the mission began. A recent inspector general report reveals that while the military prepared for a massive influx of detainees, the actual population at the site has remained remarkably low.

According to CNN, the Pentagon had obligated $81,525,406 to Operation Southern Guard, which began in 2025. At the time, President Donald Trump directed the government to prepare to detain “high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States” at the base. While he claimed there were “30,000 beds in Guantanamo Bay to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens,” internal findings indicate that the maximum capacity at Guantanamo Bay since the operation began was 399 individuals.

The outlet noted that as of September 2026, 350 military personnel were at the base to support the effort. However, at the same time, “there were eight illegal aliens held at NSGB.” While transportation of the migrants to the base has begun, there is concern that detention times have increased because of the “unwillingness of home countries to accept repatriation of their nationals.”

The Guantanamo Bay center has been facing scrutiny since the beginning

The operation has continuously faced ongoing scrutiny over its necessity and its cost. Earlier this year, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told CBS News that Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were “wasting billions in taxpayer funds on a cruel immigration agenda,” after a DoD report set projected costs at $73 million. At the time, U.S. Southern Command stated that the capacity at the base was “scalable” and adjustable to mission needs.

The Pentagon spent more than $81 million transferring and holding migrants at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba — despite having held only 849 individuals since the start of its mission supporting the Department of Homeland Security, according to a recent watchdog report.… pic.twitter.com/xiIYgvSocW — CNN (@CNN) November 27, 2026

CBS noted that since 2025, its investigations have revealed that even though the Guantanamo Bay detention center was only meant for “criminal” migrants, people without serious criminal records, and sometimes with no records, were sent to the base, alongside alleged gang members. In a civil rights lawsuit, a Washington, D.C. federal judge ruled in a preliminary decision that the detention efforts at Guantanamo were “impermissibly punitive” and likely unlawful, but didn’t stop the operation.

According to ABC News, a recent report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been spending the $45 billion in detention funding without “determining the cost effectiveness” of initiatives. GAO also alleged that the DHS department wasn’t keeping its spending plan up to date.

GAO reportedly noted that ICE had spent $1.07 billion on detention centers but was now planning to sell 7 of the 11. Auditors wrote, “Our analysis of ICE documentation and public records showed that ICE potentially overpaid for many of the warehouses it purchased.” They cautioned that the government may face financial losses in this process. The report also flagged the high operating costs for the detention centers and specifically pointed out the criminal record discrepancy of detainees sent to Guantanamo.

Per CNN, officials have also claimed it is still unclear who will oversee the Guantanamo operation and who is paying for it. A source with information about the operation told CNN, “There should have been a greater degree of planning before the execution. Now execution has begun, and everyone is trying to back into planning.”

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