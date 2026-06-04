A pre-walking baby sat alone on a Denver bar table grinning “like a movie scene,” and the grandmother came back with four words: “I had to go”

A Denver bartender with more than 30 years of hospitality experience recently shared an incident on TikTok that left him, and over 50,000 viewers, at a loss for words. Jay, who works behind the bar, discovered a pre-walking infant sitting completely alone on top of a bar table during a regular Tuesday shift. The video has since accumulated more than 50,800 views.

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The sequence of events started when Jay’s server, Carl, flagged him to say a customer had asked for the restroom. Carl returned moments later looking confused, asking what they should do about the woman’s child. Jay recalled the exchange in his video, saying, “I go, ‘Whose kid?’ And he goes, ‘That lady that just went to the bathroom.’ Well, what do you mean kid? He goes, ‘She left a kid in the booth.’ And I go, ‘What?'”

When Jay walked over to the dining area to assess the situation, he found the infant perched on the table, unattended, with concrete floors directly below. As first highlighted by BroBible, Jay described the scene by saying the baby was “up on there with the biggest smile in the world, like a f— movie scene.” He immediately told Carl to keep a close watch to ensure the child did not fall.

The woman’s explanation when she returned was four words

Jay then alerted his manager, also named Carl, and the two watched as the woman eventually came back from the restroom. Her response when she returned was brief. According to Jay, she simply said, “I had to go.” Jay noted the woman appeared old enough to be the child’s grandmother rather than the mother, and closed his video by reflecting, “That’s the world around us.” Amid a wave of viral hospitality stories, a Texas bartender recently posted a TikTok about how he handles difficult customers, which also drew a strong reaction online.

The story resonated quickly with other hospitality workers in the comments. Many shared their own experiences with children left unattended in public spaces, describing instances of toddlers abandoned in bathrooms and infants left in carriers at tables while relatives went elsewhere.

Several commenters flagged a particularly common frustration: customers attempting to change diapers directly on dining tables. The shared accounts paint a picture of front-of-house staff regularly navigating situations well outside their job description, amid the kind of difficult customer behavior that a server’s encounter with a 15-person party ending in police being called also captured recently.

The incident arrives at a time when the broader question of children in dining spaces is drawing renewed attention. A survey from Lightspeed Commerce, covered by Fox News, found that 75% of U.S. adults support some form of adults-only dining, whether through designated seating areas, late-night restrictions, or entirely child-free environments. Close to half of respondents supported restricting children during late-evening hours, while 43% favored restrictions in alcohol-focused venues.

Lightspeed senior vice president Adoniram Sides noted the shift reflects changing expectations for social experiences rather than simple frustration with children, and that many parents themselves are among those supporting such policies. Some venues, including Capo’s Restaurant and Speakeasy in Las Vegas, have already moved to adults-only models.

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