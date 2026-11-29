Paperwork filed with Chinese regulators and banks by two Shanghai-based firms has drawn attention to advanced Nvidia systems at a major data center in the city. The filings, obtained by Bloomberg, name the Yangtze River Delta Project and list specific high-end Nvidia equipment that US rules bar from export to China currently.

Shanghai Shuoyao recorded a GB300 NVL72 rack in its submission. The system packs 72 Blackwell Ultra AI chips into a single refrigerator-sized unit. Shanghai Kezhan separately listed a GB200 server that also relies on Blackwell-generation processors.

Both firms maintain links to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who has been under scrutiny for a suspected affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and for possible ties to Chinese intelligence. One of the companies collaborates with Megaspeed, the Singapore operation Huang once led as a senior executive, while the data center itself has longstanding connections to her business circle.

Restricted Blackwell systems appear in filings tied to Huang’s former network

Huang later acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife, although he stopped short of naming Alice Huang. The pair had been photographed together on multiple occasions, including embracing in public.

The Bloomberg investigative team unearths new details about Nvidia's powerful Blackwell chips turning up at a China site tied to Jensen Huang's mistress. The Blackwell chips have always been illegal to ship to China without a U.S. license. https://t.co/01wn4MCpki — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 28, 2026

Those personal reports, along with her commercial activities, prompted federal inquiries and contributed to Huang stepping down as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12; he returned to the role on November 23. Reports have also revealed who allegedly introduced the pair.

Bloomberg described her earlier work this way: “Alice Huang in 2023 founded Megaspeed, a so-called neocloud that won a coveted stamp of approval from Nvidia within four days of its creation, and went on to become the chipmaker’s largest Southeast Asian customer.”

Company records show that she stepped down as a director on August 30, 2025, and that she holds no position there now. Megaspeed stated on November 15 that “Megaspeed does not comment on Ms Huang’s personal and private matters.”

A public warranty database matched the serial number on the listed GB300 rack to equipment assembled by the Taiwanese firm Gigabyte. How and when the system reached the Shanghai site remains unclear. The facility has been characterized as a center with roughly 800,000 servers devoted mainly to training and operating AI models for Chinese users.

US authorities have previously asserted that Alice Huang’s Singapore company brought in Nvidia chips and then moved them onward to China in violation of export controls. Jensen Huang has confirmed an affair with Alice Huang; images from a 2024 technology conference in Taiwan show the two dancing together.

In October 2025, Megaspeed came under US examination over whether it assisted Chinese buyers in obtaining chips covered by Washington’s restrictions. Chinese officials rejected the claim, and no violation has been established against the firm so far.

A November 22 New York Times report, citing intelligence information, indicated that Alice Huang stayed in contact with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 through fall 2026, while she was still with Megaspeed. She is not related to Jensen Huang. Separate US intelligence findings pointed to her business associate Kang Wei, whom she often introduced as her husband, having worked with the same Chinese intelligence service.

President Trump said Jensen Huang had been “exonerated” by a “pretty good investigation” shortly before the CEO was restored to his position. Two Justice Department sources, however, told the Daily Mail that no such inquiry into Huang, Nvidia, or any possible compromise of national-security information had ever taken place. One official stated, “The DOJ has never had an investigation into Nvidia or Jensen on this front.”

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