Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is pushing back against reports that he regrets leaving his former role in the Senate, calling the claims fake news. The secretary took to X to address a recent article penned by New York Post White House correspondent Emily Goodin, stating, “This is complete and total fake news. I love the DHS mission. They should be ashamed of this FALSE story.”

Goodin’s original post, which sparked the secretary’s response, claimed: “Embattled Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wishes he’d stayed in the Senate — and some inside the Trump White House wish he had, too.” In the NY Post article, the journalist wrote that a person with DHS ties was surprised to hear him express regret, allegedly saying, “He’s telling people he wished he stayed in the Senate.” Two other people told the NY Post that they heard similar remarks.

Sources told the outlet that Mullin is facing frustration from White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and has even become the subject of a rumored betting pool among West Wing staffers regarding his political survival. One official bluntly noted, “He’s an idiot. Terrible messenger.” A key issue seems to be that Miller is “not a fan” of Mullin, specifically taking issue with his handling of the recent Tech outages, immigration enforcement, and a pair of badly timed trips.

Mullin took an unannounced international trip

According to The Washington Post, Mullin recently embarked on an unannounced, five-day trip to Jordan, Azerbaijan, and the United Arab Emirates, with his wife Christie. DHS officials say that the trip was meant to strengthen international security partnerships and was a “proactive approach to securing the homeland.” However, it came right after he took a government jet to a college football game during a national flight ground-stop, a trip he had to defend against critics.

This is complete and total fake news. I love the DHS mission. They should be ashamed of this FALSE story. https://t.co/IWpOiWAPEu — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) November 27, 2026

The outlet noted that Mullin struggled to reassure the public that the DHS had control over the situations that brought national security concerns. As a result, Miller reportedly removed Mullin from being part of the administration’s response, pulling Mullin from television appearances. One senior DHS official anonymously said that Miller considered Mullin “a liability.” However, the administration’s official stance is that Miller and Mullin have a close bond.

Several officials noted that Mullin has established a more professional, stable atmosphere at the DHS. However, they told the Washington Post that he struggled to project clarity and competence. The outlet further noted that there have been discussions at the White House about Mullin’s tenure and the feasibility of removing him. The NY Post noted that Mullin’s post might have some security, as Republicans won’t be able to confirm a new successor before the Democrats take power in January.

Miller is also reportedly unhappy with Mullin’s enthusiasm for enforcing the administration’s mass deportation campaign. The Washington Post noted that the secretary has been at odds with administration communications since he took over. He reportedly dislikes that ICE has become the face of the DHS and prefers to talk about other departments, even making immigration statements that hardliners could see as inconsistent.

When it comes to enforcement, the outlet noted that Trump overruled Mullin’s directive to temporarily ban vehicle pursuits after fatal shootings in Maine and Texas. Mullin has also said he’d prefer if ICE focused its efforts on criminals. While some critics, like Mike Howell of the Oversight Project, have labeled Mullin as fairly left-leaning on immigration due to his business background, the department continues to execute a high volume of arrests and removals.

Trump has expressed support for Mullin, telling the New York Post that the secretary “works very hard.” However, he also seemed surprised to learn that Mullin had travelled overseas, and he received confirmation of the same during a NY Post interview.

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