Since his mayoral candidacy, Florida Representative Randy Fine has consistently called for Zohran Mamdani’s deportation, using him as a reason to demand expanded deportation efforts. In a recent X post, the congressman repeated that call, writing, “To be clear, I not only want the deportation of every single illegal immigrant… I also want the mass [denaturalization] and deportation of every single Paperwork American who engaged in immigration fraud to obtain “citizenship.” Starting with Mamdani.”

This post has reached over a million people, sparking a wave of critical responses from users who took issue with the term “Paperwork American.” Many people noted that citizenship is a hard-earned legal status, with one user noting that it isn’t a membership that can be revoked at will. Many others pointed out that if Fine is targeting those who obtained citizenship through paperwork, the term could theoretically apply to figures like Melania Trump and Elon Musk.

These attacks on the New York City Mayor aren’t new. Just this year, in July, TMZ reported that Fine got into a heated argument with Jacob Wasserman after he characterized Mamdani as a Muslim terrorist, citing the mayor’s criticism of the conflict in Gaza. Per WABC Radio, Fine also demanded Mamdani’s deportation, stating he had enough of the mayor’s City Hall record. However, a PolitiFact investigation found no credible evidence that the Ugandan-born mayor lied on his citizenship application.

Fine isn’t the only lawmaker to ask for Mamdani’s denaturalization

According to PolitiFact, several Republican lawmakers requested investigations into Mamdani’s naturalization process. Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in October, requesting an investigation based on the claim that Mamdani may have concealed ties to communist or terrorist activities. Ogles stated, “If Mamdani lied on his naturalization documents, he doesn’t get to be a citizen, and he certainly doesn’t get to run for mayor of New York City.”

To be clear, I not only want the deportation of every single illegal immigrant…



I also want the mass denaturization and deportation of every single Paperwork American who engaged in immigration fraud to obtain "citizenship."



Starting with Mamdani. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) November 27, 2026

At the time of his candidacy, Fine told Newsmax, “Look, it is clear with much of what I have read that he did not meet the definition to gain citizenship.” According to PolitiFact, Mamdani was born in Uganda and moved to the United States when he was seven, eventually becoming a citizen in 2018. Adults can usually become citizens if they have lived continuously in the country as a lawful permanent resident for five years, three if they are married to a US citizen.

Immigration law experts told PolitiFact that these calls for denaturalization are extreme and legally unfounded, and require the government to provide unequivocal proof of illegal procurement of the status or a clear lie that could have changed the outcome. The outlet noted that Denaturalization can only be executed by judicial order. It is rarely used and typically reserved for cases like removing Nazis who fled to the U.S. after World War II or individuals convicted of terrorism.

Immigration lawyer Jeremy McKinney told PolitiFact, “I’ve seen no credible proof he was ineligible when he took the oath or that any omission was material.” The outlet noted that Ogles pointed to rap lyrics Mamdani wrote, claiming they were referring to a Muslim charity connected to Hamas. He and Fine also claimed that Mamdani’s failure to disclose his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America on his citizenship form would have disqualified him from citizenship.

The naturalization form reportedly requires applicants to disclose whether they are connected with any communist or totalitarian party. While Ogles and Fine argued that the DSA is a communist party, it isn’t. Another expert suggested it is extraordinarily unlikely that a proceeding against the mayor would gain any traction.

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