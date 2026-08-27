Violent shootout erupts as authorities capture suspect in murder of TikTok star Cesar Gastelum

Mexican authorities have arrested a man accused of killing TikTok creator Cesar Gastelum during a live broadcast. Security Minister Omar García Harfuch confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as Jesus Alberto N.

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As reported by NY Times, apprehension reportedly took place in the central state of Puebla after intelligence work by the National Intelligence Center led officers to the location. It was a chaotic scene, as authorities reported that investigators were attacked by three armed individuals during the operation.

Officers returned fire, killing one of the attackers and arresting the other two, including the primary suspect. Police also reportedly managed to seize three firearms, ammunition, and vehicles during the encounter.

He was killed during a livestream

Cesar Gastelum was a 25-year-old content creator who had built a substantial online presence, boasting more than 800,000 followers on TikTok. He was best known for his comedy skits and lifestyle content, which resonated with a large audience.

On August 4, Gastelum was in Culiacán, Sinaloa, filming a livestream for his followers on the platform Kick. At the time of the incident, he was outside a KFC restaurant in the Tres Rios area, reportedly participating in a social media challenge alongside two friends. The group was dressed in clothing resembling fast-food delivery workers, which initially led some to believe the victim worked in the delivery sector.

The tragic moment was captured on the livestream as it happened. The footage, seen by Reuters, reportedly showed Gastelum laughing and interacting with his friends before two men wearing helmets approached on a motorcycle. The driver of the bike then pulled out a firearm and shot directly at Gastelum.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting. While the footage was available for a time, it has since been removed from the platform. It is worth noting that just minutes before the attack, Gastelum had reportedly expressed unease after noticing the same motorcycle passing through the area multiple times. He had even remarked to his friends, “Those kids scare me, man.”

According to Al Jazeera, the Mexican security secretariat mentioned that some of his past posts reportedly contained references “alluding to a faction of a criminal group,” although officials have stopped short of confirming any direct cartel connection at this stage.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to identify and capture everyone allegedly involved in the killing. While Security Minister Omar García Harfuch has stated that Jesus Alberto N was one of two people directly involved in the shooting, the details of the second person are currently unknown.

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