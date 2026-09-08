A customer at a Kansas City cafe was filmed after she allegedly grew upset that her sandwich was not wrapped the way she wanted and demanded her money back. The poster who recorded the scene said the woman then became verbally aggressive with the staff. Heavensflame, who posts on TikTok as @heavensgain, shared the clip and later parts of the same encounter.

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The first TikTok video had gained 19,500 views. In the caption, the poster wrote that Kansas City “isn’t this ghetto, I promise” and asked if anyone knew the woman. The poster said her employer deserved to know how she treats people on her lunch break. The poster also wrote that the sandwich “wasn’t wrapped the way she wanted it so she demanded her money back and got verbally aggressive with the staff.” The poster said they chimed in with “you don’t have to treat her like that,” after which the customer came at them.

The video appears to show the inside of Portia’s Cafe. A woman in a green top and black skirt stands at the counter facing staff, including a woman in a pink top and a man in an orange polo shirt. The customer said, “Just give me my money back.” The man in the orange shirt replied, “We’re giving your money back.”

Filmed argument at Portia’s Cafe shifts after the refund

The customer then turned toward the camera and said, “Hold on, don’t nobody care about you recording me.” An off-screen voice answered, “Apparently they don’t.” The customer said, “This is a public space. I’m more than welcome to be recorded. Thank you.”

@heavensgain Kansas City isn’t this ghetto, I promise!! Anyone know her? I think her employer deserves to know how she treats Ppl on her lunch break . Her sandwich wasn’t wrapped the way she wanted it so she demanded her money back and got verbally aggressive with the staff. I chimed in “ you don’t have to treat her like that”… And then she came at me….. and then this…. ♬ original sound – Heavensflame

She then argued over the refund amount, saying she wanted all of it and that she had given $38. A staff member said, “I gave you $38.” The customer replied, “No, you didn’t. You gave me 37, baby. Look at your money. Can’t even count.” After more cash was handed over, she said, “Thank you. Don’t f–king play with me and my money.”

She walked toward the exit and asked, “Is there anything else that anybody want to f–king say before I leave?” The person filming said, “I just think you should have said that to her about the money.” The customer said her anger was not toward the staff. She said, “I love y’all. It’s not towards her. My anger and my attitude is towards the noisy a– customer that I wasn’t even talking to.” She later said, “B-tch, go back to jail where the f–k you belong.” The person filming said, “Y’all need- you need God in your life.”

A second TikTok clip labeled Part two showed the same woman still arguing inside the diner. On-screen text in that video read “She said ‘I make 6 figures.’” She said, “We want the dick up out of here.” When someone off-camera tried to calm her, she said, “No, it’s not. You keep talking to me. Talk to that dick.” She pointed toward a woman in a pink top.

She later said, “Y’all always got to say something to the Black woman but not the white b-tch who started it, who keeping it going.” She added that everything was good because she was leaving and said to wait until “that b-tch” left. Confrontations in service settings can escalate, as when a Missouri woman allegedly smashed her way into a Kansas City store.

@heavensgain The whole restaurant has mixed race patrons in it, and she’s the only one hurling out racial, slurs and stuff. ♬ original sound – Heavensflame

In a third clip on TikTok, the poster’s caption said she “try’s pulling the ‘black card.’” The woman in the green top told a man in an orange polo shirt, “I got a father and I got a 6-figure salary.” The man replied, “I don’t believe you. Cut it out. Act like that and pay.”

She then said, “Now won’t you tell the b-tch to shut her f–king mouth? Y’all said he said something to me. Tell that b-tch to shut the f–k up.” The poster wrote in the caption that the restaurant had mixed-race patrons and that the customer was the only one “hurling out racial, slurs and stuff.” Such customer confrontations can escalate, like when a customer allegedly grabbed a server’s shirt collar and pulled her down, leading to the server being sent home after pushing back.

Several viewers reacted to the footage. One commenter called the customer’s behavior “So nasty… just go away.” Another tied the outburst to a lack of basic respect. They wrote, “Our country has an education crisis! These people have to learn how to be human and respectful to others! Yelling and screaming shows low IQ!”

Some said the cafe should not let her return. One wrote, “Banned for life.” Another wrote, “Never let them into your business.” One commenter said the scene looked like racism and questioned the old idea that the customer is always right. They wrote, “I hate racism like this. What happened to the ‘Customer is always right?’” Another suggested the dispute started with the food itself. They wrote, “No she did something to that women’s food!”

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