A Lyft ride in New York took a dangerous turn Sunday night when an intoxicated passenger allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, pointed it out the vehicle window and dry-fired it while his driver was taking him to a residence, according to police.

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Per Patch, The driver had picked up the passenger in Sag Harbor and was transporting him to a home in Noyac at around 9:30 p.m., Southampton Town police said. The driver told police the passenger was highly intoxicated and had brandished the apparent handgun during the ride.

Things escalated after the driver reached the destination. Police said the passenger pointed the apparent handgun at the driver through the vehicle window and fired multiple rounds into the air while standing in the driveway. The driver then left the area, while the passenger went inside the residence.

Police treated the residence like a serious threat

Southampton Town police and Community Response Unit officers responded to the residence and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution after shots were fired. The response quickly expanded to include the department’s drone unit, Emergency Services Unit, detectives and crisis negotiators, along with a Suffolk County Sheriff’s K-9.

Police said they learned the passenger was inside the residence with three other people. All three were safely evacuated before officers took the man into custody. A search warrant was then executed at the home, where police said they found an imitation handgun and ammunition.

Authorities identified the man as 34-year-old Patrick Santos of New Jersey. Police said Santos was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. He was taken to Southampton Town police headquarters and held for a morning arraignment.

Police have not publicly provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged gunfire or explained the relationship, if any, between Santos and the occupants of the residence.

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